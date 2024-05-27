Hiiumaa's tourism operators optimistic about this summer

Several tourism operators on Estonia's second-largest Hiiumaa expressed optimism about the upcoming summer in an interview with "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Hiiumaa's year-round residents of have made efforts to prolong the tourist season in recent years, for instance promoting an "Indian summer" event through the whole of September and including events across the nearly 1,000-square-kilometer island.

For several years now, they have organized a program called "Indian Summer in Hiiumaa," which spans the entire month of September and includes events all over the island.

Kristel Peikel, head of the Hiiumaa tourism cluster, said about 80 percent of the tourists visiting Hiiumaa are from Estonia itself, while Finns and Latvians, perhaps not surprisingly, make up the bulk of the foreign contingent, along with Germans.

Maria Remmelkoor, who runs six vacation homes in Hiiumaa, told AK she too is looking forward to the summer with optimism.

"It's shaping up to be a great season. We already have a lot of bookings, although there are still some spots left for last-minute reservations. Most bookings are made in advance," Remmelkoor said.

Kristel Peikel said however that there is some anxiety on the island, mainly due to Estonia's overall economic situation, given the reliance on tourists.

"This is also a bit of a mission. Not just for Hiiumaa, but for all of Estonia. It's better to keep the money in Estonia, supporting local tourism businesses, accommodations, and restaurants. I think it's worth considering this for Hiiumaa as well," she said.

Tiit Randmaa, owner of the travel agency Tiit Reisid, regularly organizes seal-watching tours off the coast of Hiiumaa.

A map of Hiiumaa. Source: Screenshot

Randmaa told AK that interest is already high and that tours are planned for almost every weekend in the summer, but the final outcome of his type of tourism depends mainly on one crucial factor.

"In maritime tourism, everything hinges on the weather. If the weather permits, everything can be done. If the weather is bad, the sea won't accommodate us," he added.

Hiiumaa is even more sparsely populated than the larger, neighboring Saaremaa, and very heavily forested. Its attractions include the Kõpu Lighthouse (pictured), in the far west of the island.

Both islands can be reached by TS Laevad ferries from and to the mainland, in the case of Hiiumaa, on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route.

