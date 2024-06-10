Wealthy tourists looking for custom experiences in Estonia

Kadriorg Palace.
Kadriorg Palace. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERRR
Külli Karing, vice president of the Estonian Tourism and Travel Association, told Vikerraadio that wealthy Germans and Americans come to Estonia for special experiences, such as a private tour of the Kadriorg Palace, a hike that culminates in a gourmet dinner in the middle of a bog, visiting a boutique currant winery or discussing the Estonian digital state with the locals.

"We first tried to make Estonia more attractive for wealthy Germans and Americans around a decade ago. We produced fancy catalogues and a website, but luxury tourism simply did not spell Estonia at the time. They came with us to Saint Petersburg, Riga and even Warsaw, but Estonia was not known as a luxury destination. We gave up as you need to pursue what works," Külli Karing said.

But things have changed now, she added, and wealthier tourists are increasingly setting their sights on the Baltic destination.

"What can you offer special clients in terms of exclusive luxury these days? It's not golden faucets or opulent hotel rooms, even though the latter still need to be good. What people mostly expect are special experiences, and these include meetings with locals that are special and stay with you, and also remain out of reach for most tourists," Karing explained.

One topic that interests tourists is how ordinary Estonians make use of the digital services on offer. "It baffles them. They just can't believe it," the head of the tourism association said.

"Tourists come here to understand the nature of the country. They want to taste special foods, book the entire Kadriorg Palace for a private tour with an art historian, followed by a meal in the palace's White Hall."

"Or, for example, they want to go on a bog hike and follow the boardwalk to a clearing where a table has been set covered in a white cloth and two waiters in white gloves serve a gourmet dinner on silver plates. Or smaller surprises, when after climbing the viewing platform, your guide produces hot mulled wine and spiced sprat sandwiches. Tourists also want to visit small producers and see, for example, how wine is made for currants and to taste it," Karing added.

One thing wealthier tourists are after are private and exclusive experiences.

Külli Karing described people who come to Estonia as taking a sincere interest in life here, and as pleasant and well-traveled people who have done the important things in life and are now after new experiences. "Their worst nightmare is walking down Viru tänav with two thousand others like them, all going to the same places to do the same things."

A wealthy tourist travels with a small group, often just in pairs. "For example, grandparents with their adult grandchildren, or to celebrate an event. A married couple recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by touring all three Baltic countries and paying €20,000 for the trip."

--

Editor: Annika Remmel, Marcus Turovski

Source: Vikerraadio

