EISA refuses to say how much Michelin stars cost Estonia

News
A Michelin stared restaurant in Tallinn.
A Michelin stared restaurant in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EISA) would not say how much it paid the Michelin Guide to visit Estonia and evaluate its restaurants.

This week, Michelin announced its new 2024 guide for Estonia which included 35 restaurants. Two eateries also retained their star ratings.

Under the guidelines, countries pay for the privilege of being included, usually, the funds are handed over by tourism development agencies or municipalities.

Few countries publically announce how much they pay. Known sums include South Korea (€270,000 in 2017), and U.S. cities Florida ($150,000 in 2021) and Atlanta ($300,000). Tel Aviv's total came to €1.5 million, but the cost was shared by the state and the municipality.

Estonia was the first of the Baltic states to court Michelin, but Latvia and Lithuania have followed suit.

Lithuanian signed a three-year contract for €1.7 million in 2024, although it was said to include additional costs. Each year was expected to cost around €500,000. This will be the first time the country is included in the guide.

Latvia paid €150,000 for Michelin to evaluate its potential in 2022. It was awarded its first star in 2023.

EISA does not say how much Estonia pays for Michelin. Liina Maria Lepik, head of international services, said the information is confidential.

"There is a simple reason for this: the amount is different for each country because the size of the restaurant tax is different. Estonia does not pay amounts comparable to France or Spain, for example," she said.

"The basis for the amount is negotiated on a case-by-case basis, and disclosure would be detrimental to the interests of Michelin and subsequent contractors. It is certainly not the only confidential contract concluded by the State, there are many different types of contract in different sectors where the State benefits, but it is also a prerequisite for the protection of the interests of the contractor," Lepik added.

The agency said Estonia benefits by being included in the guide.

"The coming and keeping of Michelin in Estonia was and is the need of food sector entrepreneurs to convert the achieved level into export income generated by foreign tourists," said Lepik.

EISA's analysis shows inclusion in the guide boosts restaurants' turnover and helps them attract staff. It also says many tourists consider food as an important factor to travel to Estonia.

In 2022, the first year Estonia was included, agencies said restaurant revenue could rise by as much as €2 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:11

Gallery: Armored train 'Wabadus' arrives at War Museum

18:35

Cannes diary: Short film 'Sauna Day' by Hints and Prakash – elegiac beauty

18:25

Estonia discussed Palestine policy change with neighbors before UN vote

18:05

Gallery: Ukrainian students unveil art installation outside Russian Embassy

17:31

Meteorologist: Too early to say if warm spell will last until Jaanipäev

16:55

NATO DIANA Regional Hub opens in Tallinn

16:23

Colonel: Western military aid starting to have an impact in Ukraine

15:58

Planting potatoes gets off to a later than usual start

15:58

Estonian sailors discovered Japan even before its isolation ended

15:26

EISA refuses to say how much Michelin stars cost Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.05

Russian border guards remove markers from Estonian waters in Narva River

23.05

PPA: We did not want to escalate the situation on the Estonian-Russian border

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

10:30

Number of used apartments for sale up sharply in Estonia

09:51

Estonia's average gross monthly salary grows to €1,894 in Q1

23.05

Several moose sightings reported in Tallinn

23.05

Temperatures may rise up to 30 degrees in next few days

13:22

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over border buoys removal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo