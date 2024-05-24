EISA refuses to say how much Michelin stars cost Estonia

The Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EISA) would not say how much it paid the Michelin Guide to visit Estonia and evaluate its restaurants.

This week, Michelin announced its new 2024 guide for Estonia which included 35 restaurants. Two eateries also retained their star ratings.

Under the guidelines, countries pay for the privilege of being included, usually, the funds are handed over by tourism development agencies or municipalities.

Few countries publically announce how much they pay. Known sums include South Korea (€270,000 in 2017), and U.S. cities Florida ($150,000 in 2021) and Atlanta ($300,000). Tel Aviv's total came to €1.5 million, but the cost was shared by the state and the municipality.

Estonia was the first of the Baltic states to court Michelin, but Latvia and Lithuania have followed suit.

Lithuanian signed a three-year contract for €1.7 million in 2024, although it was said to include additional costs. Each year was expected to cost around €500,000. This will be the first time the country is included in the guide.

Latvia paid €150,000 for Michelin to evaluate its potential in 2022. It was awarded its first star in 2023.

EISA does not say how much Estonia pays for Michelin. Liina Maria Lepik, head of international services, said the information is confidential.

"There is a simple reason for this: the amount is different for each country because the size of the restaurant tax is different. Estonia does not pay amounts comparable to France or Spain, for example," she said.

"The basis for the amount is negotiated on a case-by-case basis, and disclosure would be detrimental to the interests of Michelin and subsequent contractors. It is certainly not the only confidential contract concluded by the State, there are many different types of contract in different sectors where the State benefits, but it is also a prerequisite for the protection of the interests of the contractor," Lepik added.

The agency said Estonia benefits by being included in the guide.

"The coming and keeping of Michelin in Estonia was and is the need of food sector entrepreneurs to convert the achieved level into export income generated by foreign tourists," said Lepik.

EISA's analysis shows inclusion in the guide boosts restaurants' turnover and helps them attract staff. It also says many tourists consider food as an important factor to travel to Estonia.

In 2022, the first year Estonia was included, agencies said restaurant revenue could rise by as much as €2 million.

