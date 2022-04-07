Michelin Guide restaurant ranking system reaches Estonia

News
Food at
Food at "Restaurant 0". Source: Jarmo Liivak
News

Internationally renowned restaurant ranking system the Michelin Guide has reached Estonia and any eateries worthy of inclusion or a star rating will be announced in May. Anonymous reviewers are already at work.

Enterprise Estonia and Kredex have signed an agreement with the Michelin Guide, it was announced on Thursday. It is hoped this will turn Estonia into a foodie destination by tapping into the culinary tourism market.

Minister of Enterprise and Information Technology Andres Sutt (Reform) said the guide is the Oscars of the food world.

"Joining the Michelin family makes us more internationally known, understandable and comparable. The impact of the agreement with Michelin on Estonia's tourism exports and reputation will be long-lasting," said Sutt.

International Director of the Michelin Guides Gwendal Poullennec said Estonia's gastronomic landscape is still unknown to many despite its strong traditions.

"Top chefs with an innovative approach interpret Estonia's culinary heritage in the most modern ways. We are very pleased to share a selection of Estonian restaurants in the Michelin restaurant guide with fans of good food all over the world," she said.

Enterprise Estonia and Kredex believe the impact of a star rating or inclusion in the guide would increase restaurants' sales revenue by as much as 20 percent.

"Based on the potential of Estonian restaurants to get in the guide, the revenues of Estonian restaurants would increase by approximately €2 million per year," the authorities said in a statement.

Forty countries are represented in the annual Michelin Guide which recommends 15,000 restaurants, of which about a fifth have been awarded one, two or three stars.

The rankings are based on anonymous reviews by Michelin appraisers. This year's results will be released on May 25.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:55

A few dozen people evacuated from a burning building in Lasnamäe

15:25

Forecasts: Consumption growing despite inflation

15:11

Estonia to stop importing Russian gas by end of 2022

14:24

Michelin Guide restaurant ranking system reaches Estonia

13:57

SDE bill would ease Estonian language workplace requirement on war refugees

13:27

Collective memory and the war in Ukraine as seen by Baltic twentysomethings

12:56

Foodbank collecting donations for refugees

12:50

Estonia and Finland to create joint LNG terminal by fall

12:49

Two detained in Estonia on suspicion of Sputnik-related sanctions violation Updated

12:32

Vehicle technical inspectors hit out at bodycams plan

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

05.04

Estonia expels Russian diplomats, closes two consular offices

04.04

Russians in Estonia protest against Russia's war in Ukraine

06.04

Estonian diplomat back from Moscow: Many in Russia still in shock

12:50

Estonia and Finland to create joint LNG terminal by fall

06.04

Estonia's €220-million military aid to Ukraine substantially diversified

12:49

Two detained in Estonia on suspicion of Sputnik-related sanctions violation Updated

05.04

Tallinn man sentenced to 10 days in jail for signing letter Z at refugees

05.04

Tallinn residents could shelter from bombs in Bastion tunnels

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: