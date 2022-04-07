Michelin Guide restaurant ranking system reaches Estonia

Internationally renowned restaurant ranking system the Michelin Guide has reached Estonia and any eateries worthy of inclusion or a star rating will be announced in May. Anonymous reviewers are already at work.

Enterprise Estonia and Kredex have signed an agreement with the Michelin Guide, it was announced on Thursday. It is hoped this will turn Estonia into a foodie destination by tapping into the culinary tourism market.

Minister of Enterprise and Information Technology Andres Sutt (Reform) said the guide is the Oscars of the food world.

"Joining the Michelin family makes us more internationally known, understandable and comparable. The impact of the agreement with Michelin on Estonia's tourism exports and reputation will be long-lasting," said Sutt.

International Director of the Michelin Guides Gwendal Poullennec said Estonia's gastronomic landscape is still unknown to many despite its strong traditions.

"Top chefs with an innovative approach interpret Estonia's culinary heritage in the most modern ways. We are very pleased to share a selection of Estonian restaurants in the Michelin restaurant guide with fans of good food all over the world," she said.

Enterprise Estonia and Kredex believe the impact of a star rating or inclusion in the guide would increase restaurants' sales revenue by as much as 20 percent.

"Based on the potential of Estonian restaurants to get in the guide, the revenues of Estonian restaurants would increase by approximately €2 million per year," the authorities said in a statement.

Forty countries are represented in the annual Michelin Guide which recommends 15,000 restaurants, of which about a fifth have been awarded one, two or three stars.

The rankings are based on anonymous reviews by Michelin appraisers. This year's results will be released on May 25.

