Estonia's first Michelin restaurants to be unveiled Wednesday

The first Michelin acknowledgments in Estonia will be announced and presented on Wednesday, May 25.

"We are very excited! The entire tourism sector and food fans in Estonia and abroad, especially in neighboring countries, are eagerly awaiting the first Michelin ceremony in Estonia," said Liina-Maria Lepik, head of tourism development at Enterprise Estonia and KredEx.

"Michelin inspectors have been visiting restaurants for months, while all of it is taking place incognito. Therefore, none of us know which restaurants will make the Guide, and not even how many of them will, while all will be revealed on Wednesday evening," Lepik explained, emphasizing the significance for Estonian food culture.

She added that positive economic effect makes for an important aspect. "Studies have shown that visitors spend longer at their destination, while Michelin star restaurants get a 20-50-percent boost in turnover. Positive effects will also spill over to other establishments, for example, in the form of hotel stays," she added.

Over a century old, the Michelin Guide has made it to 40 countries on four continents. It recommends over 15,000 renowned restaurants around a fifth of which have stars.

The best restaurants are picked on an annual basis. Michelin stars are the highest form of recognition up to three of which can be awarded to a single restaurant. If a restaurant fails to qualify for a star but it still considered good, it will be highlighted in the Guide in one of two categories.

Michelin categories:

Three stars: exceptional restaurant, worth a special journey (0.9 percent of all restaurants)

Two stars: brilliant restaurant, worth a detour (3.2 percent of all restaurants)

One star: very good restaurant in its category: (17.4 percent of all restaurants)

Big Gourmand: good restaurant, tasty food for a fair price

Green star: Restaurants dedicated to sustainable gastronomy

Recognition is based on independent evaluations that take place every year and can add to a restaurant's reputation or take away from it. Michelin inspectors are always anonymous, do not introduce themselves and pay for their meal. The final score is based on repeated visits from different inspectors and five criteria: quality of ingredients, cooking mastery, ability to combine flavors, the chef's specialty, sustainably high culinary standards in menus and over time.

