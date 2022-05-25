Estonian restaurants awarded Michelin stars

Estonian restaurants that made the 2022 Michelin Guide were revealed on Wednesday.

Estonia became the first Baltic country to be featured in the Michelin Guide this Wednesday. Michelin inspectors highlighted 31 restaurants, with one Michelin star awarded to two of them.

Michelin stars were awarded to NOA Chef's Hall and 180° by Matthias Diether.

Five restaurants were found worthy of the Big Gourmand designation for their price/quality ratio: NOA, Härg, Fellin, Lore Bistroo, Mantel ja Korsten.

Two restaurants received the Michelin green star for their dedication to sustainable gastronomy: Põhjaka Manor and Fotografiska.

Three Michelin special awards were handed out in recognition of professionals. The Michelin Young Chef Award went to Janno Lepik, head chef of Bib Gourmands recipient Lore Bistroo.

Inspectors were also impressed by NOA Chef's Hall sommelier Robert Põld's skills and professional manner and awarded him the Michelin Sommelier Award.

The Michelin Guide Welcome & Service Award went to the team of restaurant Lahepere Villa owned by Helen Vihtol.

Michelin Guide Estonia distinguished a total of 31 restaurants: NOA Chef's Hall, 180° by Matthias Diether, NOA, Härg, Fellin, Lore Bistroo, Mantel ja Korsten, Puri, R14, Gianni, Tchaikovsky, Cru, Horisont, Moon, Tuljak, Pull, Fii, Hõlm, Wicca, Ruhe, Põhjaka Manor, Fotografiska, Lee, Rado, Mon Repos, Paju Villa, SMAK, 38, Joyce, Lahepere Villa, Mere 38.

"Estonia is one of the countries in which our inspectors have taken a keen interest in recent years. After months of traveling from Tallinn to Tartu and Mäeküla to Kloogaranna, they discovered a lively culinary scene full of quality establishments and diverse kitchens. Highlighting talented chefs and professionals offering both traditional Estonian and international repertoire, the first selection serves as a brilliant invitation to discover an exciting gastronomic destination, said Gwendal Poullenec, director of the Michelin Guide.

In addition to restaurants that were awarded a Michelin star or the Bib Gourmand award, other restaurants in Michelin Guide Estonia's selection represent culinary styles present throughout the country. For example, Ruhe in Neeme offers a fine selection of seafood, Lee in Tallinn Asian flavors and Gianni Italian cuisine. The hearts of Michelin inspectors were also melted by Fii in Tartu, Wicca in Laulasmaa and Mere 38 in Võsu.

Michelin categories:

Three stars: exceptional restaurant, worth a special journey (0.9 percent of all restaurants)

Two stars: brilliant restaurant, worth a detour (3.2 percent of all restaurants)

One star: very good restaurant in its category: (17.4 percent of all restaurants)

Bib Gourmand: good restaurant, tasty food for a fair price

Green star: Restaurants dedicated to sustainable gastronomy

Heili Klandorf-Järvsoo, head of tourism marketing at Enterprise Estonia (EAS), said that the Michelin Guide reaching Estonia serves as an important landmark.

"Recognition in the form of the world's foremost restaurant quality seal coming to Estonia puts us on the gastronomic map. This means that people for whom food and drink, as well as how it is served, form an important part of their travel experience will find their way to Estonia. There are quite a few people who arrange their travel based on visiting Michelin restaurants," she explained.

"Whereas it has moved beyond the luxury sphere as labels of quality are also awarded to street food restaurants. In other words, Michelin have been flexible here and adjusted its values," she added.

