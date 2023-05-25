First Estonian restaurant to receive two Michelin stars announced

180° by Matthias Diether has become the first restaurant in Estonia to be awarded two Michelin stars. The Tallinn restaurant was given the honor in the recently released 2023 Michelin Guide Estonia.

A total of 35 restaurants feature in the Michelin Guide Estonia 2023.

The inspectors of 180° by Matthias Diether were particularly impressed by the intricacy of the cooking, but also by how the various elements all work supremely well together.

"There is great technique, skill, sophistication and understanding of flavor evident in every one of the highly visual dishes," the guide says.

In addition, NOA Chef's Hall in Tallinn, which is run by chef-owner Tõnis Siiguri, has retained its One Michelin Star status. The inspectors described the cooking as "accomplished and confident, resulting in dishes that are expertly balanced and very satisfying."

Soo, which is a new addition to this year's guide was awarded a Michelin Green Star, recognizing its outstanding commitment to sustainability. Fotografiska, which was awarded a Green Star last year, also retains the accolade in this year's guide.

Tuljak in Tallinn was awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand award, which highlights restaurants offering high quality food at reasonable prices. Tuljak joins café-bistro Fellin in Viljandi and four other eateries in Tallinn, Härg, Lore Bistroo, Mantel ja Korsten, and NOA, which all retained the Bib Gourmand awards they first received last year.

In addition to Soo, four new Estonian restaurants also appear in this year's guide: Rado in Haapsalu, Art Priori in Tallinn, Alexander in Muhu and Barbarea, a bakery and bistro located at a former rubber boot factory in Tallinn.

The 2023 Michelin Young Chef Award was given to Daanius Aas from the Soo restaurant.

This is only the second year that Michelin has given out its prized awards to Estonian restaurants.

More information about the restaurants in Estonia, which have been recognized in the Michelin Guide can be found here.

