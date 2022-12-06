Heritage Board blocks Tartu Cathedral ruins restaurant project

News
A render of KOKO Architects' design for a proposed restaurant located in the ruins of Tartu Cathedral.
A render of KOKO Architects' design for a proposed restaurant located in the ruins of Tartu Cathedral. Source: KOKO Architects
News

A restaurant project planned for the ruins of Tartu Cathedral has not been given the go ahead by the Heritage Board. According to the board, the proposed design threatens the preservation of the cultural heritage of both the site and the ruins. The University of Tartu, which owns the ruins, does not intend to challenge the decision.

Kaire Tooming of the Heritage Board, told ERR that a draft decision has been sent to the University of Tartu, stating that the board would not grant special heritage protection conditions for the planned restaurant and event space, which had been earmarked for the cathedral ruins, to go ahead.

"Our position is, that the proposed construction would be a threat to the monument's preservation," said Tooming.

"The planned construction would be built very close to the ruins and could therefore cause problems related to their preservation, conservation and maintenance. The construction would also be invasive in terms of the archaeological cultural heritage. The Heritage Board has presented the project to all the relevant consultative organizations and they have all come out against it," Tooming added.

"This is the draft decision that we sent to the University of Tartu for review. We are waiting for the views of the owners. If they disagree with our decision, we will begin a dialogue (with them). However, we cannot build a restaurant in the form currently planned. There would have to be fairly big changes to the project," Tooming explained.

Tooming added that, when it comes to the project currently planned, time appears to be of the essence, with the builders wanting to do everything quickly.

"That would not be possible, because if we were to do something in the ruins of the cathedral, it would require a full archaeological survey and conservation work to take place. It would require a lot of preliminary work, even though the plan is to build a temporary structure," Tooming said.

She added that, while it is still possible for something to be built in the ruins of Tartu Cathedral, the main issue is how much doing so would potentially threaten the structure and cultural heritage of the site. "We don't believe that nothing can be built there," Tooming said.

Toomas Asser, rector of the University of Tartu, said, that the university had no intention of contesting the Heritage Board's decision.

"The draft clearly states that the board refuses to grant special heritage protection conditions for the construction of a temporary glass building," Asser told ERR.

"It is not the position of the university to contest the decision. When the Heritage Board's final decision comes through formally, then for us, that will be the end of it and we will not take the issue any further. We do not want to enter into any discussions," Asser said, adding that one positive aspect of the recent planning process has been the opportunity to properly think through what ought to become of the cathedral ruins and the Toomemägi area in general

Michelin-star chef Tõnis Siiguri and his business partner Martti Siimann had wanted to open a restaurant in the ruins of Tartu Cathedral in time for 2024, when the city becomes European Capital of Culture. While their idea was approved by the University of Tartu's eleven-member council, it has been criticized from the off by heritage conservationists.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:34

Raimond Kaljulaid to continue as National Defense Committee chair

17:19

First book released in new series about Estonian football history

16:57

Estonian minister calls on diaspora to support Ukraine where they live

16:39

Eesti Energia: Cold tests energy resilience, oil prices still wait-and-see

16:01

Expert compares attacks on Russian military airfields to sinking of cruiser

15:18

Elering report: Estonia needs oil shale plants for strategic reserve Updated

14:59

Russian independent TV Rain (Dozhd) loses license in Latvia Updated

14:15

Heritage Board blocks Tartu Cathedral ruins restaurant project

13:51

Yle: Estonian carrier Operail preparing to haul Russian nickel in Finland Updated

13:46

Tanel Vallimäe: Reform Party and EKRE confrontation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.12

Estonia's rental market cooling: apartments going slower, for cheaper

03.12

Estonia and US sign HIMARS contract

05.12

Prime minister: Any current talk of peace with Russia is dangerous

14:59

Russian independent TV Rain (Dozhd) loses license in Latvia Updated

05.12

Tallink ferry MyStar to debut on Tallinn-Helsinki route next Tuesday

05.12

Tallinn's Pronksi tänav to completely close to traffic from Tuesday

05.12

Rail Baltic route construction to begin in Kohila Municipality next year

05.12

Tartu cultural workers present 'Christmas tree of shame' at salary protest

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: