Tartu cultural workers present 'Christmas tree of shame' at salary protest

News
Tartu cultural workers protest.
Open gallery
9 photos
News

Tartu cultural workers and their supporters gathered in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) on Monday to protest against the local government's failure to bring their salaries in line with the national minimum. The demonstration culminated in the protestors presenting a symbolic "Christmas tree of shame" to the local government.

At 4 p.m. on Monday, a group of protestors gathered by the red "#Tartu2024" sign in Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) to demonstrate against the disparity in wages between cultural workers in city-owned institutions and those of their state-run counterparts.

Leading the protests was Ants Siim, staff trustee at the Tartu City Museum. Last week, Siim told ERR News about the plans to create a "Christmas tree of shame" (Häbikuusk), which was duly unveiled and symbolically presented to the local government at the demonstration.

The cardboard tree, which was deliberately designed to be shabby-looking, was covered in messages in support of the strike. It was also accompanied by a sign explaining the historical significance of both the tree itself, and the decision to place it in Tartu's central square. "In medieval times, this was the post of shame, in the middle of the city," Siim explained to ERR News last week.

Among those gathered was Liisi-Reet Reinet, communications specialist at the Tartu City Museum. Reinet told ERR News, that it was the first time she had attended a protest like this, and that she really hoped it would help to achieve the cultural workers' aims. Reinet added, that she had particularly enjoyed the way humor was used by the protestors to make their point.

After the protest, Siim said, he was happy with the way things had gone, and hoped that the local government would start to get the message.

In addition to Ants Siim, among those speaking at the protest, which lasted a little under two hours, were director of the University of Tartu Library Krista Aru, Eesti 200 council group leader Kristina Kallas and trade union representative of the Oskar Luts City Library, Ädu Neemre.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:52

Rising cost of living in Estonia leading to more modest funerals

21:18

Pihkva and Lämmijärv lake ice open to public from Tuesday

20:35

Tallinn's Pronksi tänav to completely close to traffic from Tuesday

20:18

Raik: Macron's words show variations in western nations' attitude to Russia

19:50

Tartu cultural workers present 'Christmas tree of shame' at salary protest

19:05

EKRE MP protests Raimond Kaljulaid committee chairmanship, by resigning

18:42

Prime minister: Any current talk of peace with Russia is dangerous

18:10

Riigikogu Finance Committee rejects interior minister investment proposals Updated

17:52

Rail Baltic route construction to begin in Kohila Municipality next year

17:16

Tallink ferry MyStar to debut on Tallinn-Helsinki route next Tuesday

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Estonia and US sign HIMARS contract

12:04

Estonia's rental market cooling: apartments going slower, for cheaper

25.11

Portal: EKRE grants Estonian living on Greek island healthy sum for his NGO

11:11

Legendary Tallinna Hippodroom closes its gates for good

07:59

Estonian MEP sharply criticizes Macron call for Russia security guarantees

03.12

Statistics suggests HIV infections doubled in Estonia

03.12

Ivar Heinmaa: No shot is worth dying over

08:35

Large-scale Exercise Orkaan reaches climax on Saaremaa

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: