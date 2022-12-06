Prime Minister to meet German Chancellor Scholz on Friday

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) is to discuss Russian aggression, support for Ukraine and the NATO alliance at an official meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday.

A spokesperson told ERR that Kallas is traveling to Germany for the meeting and that: "Support for Ukraine and raising the price of aggression for Russia, topics on the agenda at December's European Council meeting, defense policy and NATO are to be discussed during the meeting with the German chancellor."

Entries on the agenda of the European Council meeting to be held on December 15-16 include Ukraine and Russia, energy and the economy, and defense and security, while member states' leaders are likely also to discuss the introduction of additional sanctions against Russia, as it continues its aggression in Ukraine.

Kallas is also to take part in a Digital Summit while in Germany, organized by that country's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, where she will have a public panel discussion involving Chancellor Scholz and Achim Berg, head of Bitkom – the association of German digital industry companies.

The prime minister is also meeting with her Baltic States' counterparts in Riga on Friday, just before heading to Germany.

--

