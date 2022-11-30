Estonian FM in Bucharest: NATO must stay focused on Russia

News
NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest on November 30, 2022.
NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest on November 30, 2022. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

NATO must stay focused on Russia and the country remains the greatest and most direct threat to the alliance, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said at a summit in Bucharest on Wednesday. He also urged members not to rely on "authoritarian countries".

Speaking on the second day of the NATO foreign ministers, Reinsalu underlined that Russia remained the greatest and most direct threat to NATO.

"We must move forward with implementing the decisions of the Madrid summit," Reinsalu said, adding that in addition to Russia.

Earlier this week, Politico Europe reported that the USA believes China should be NATO's main focus.

Reinsalu said the Alliance's focus should remain on reinforcing its defense and deterrence posture, raising the cost of the war for Russia and supporting Ukraine.

Russia's war in Ukraine has also highlighted the West's dependence on Russian gas.

NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest, Romania on November 30, 2022. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"We must learn from our mistakes and reduce our dependence on authoritarian countries, including China," Reinsalu said.

Both Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz and President of the European Council Charles Michel made visits to China this month which were widely criticized.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that "independence from the energy carriers of authoritarian countries and sustainability are reasons why Estonia does not support the proposed price cap on Russian oil because it does not fulfill its purpose".

"Every extra dollar we pay to Russia for gas supports the war in Ukraine and Putin's regime," Reinsalu said.

The Alliance must be ready to face various threats, including terrorism, he added.

Countries that meet criteria can join NATO

Urmas Reinsalu at the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest on November 30, 2022. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Asked by a reporter after the meeting about Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova's accession to NATO, the minister said there is "no stronger proponent" than Estonia of the alliances' open door policy.

"Russia should not, after the war, have a chance to dictate security options and a way of life to its neighbors," he said.

"These countries who fulfill the objective criteria will be members of the NATO family."

Reinsalu said all countries should block Russian citizens from entering their territories.

Asked about Belarus' role in the war, the minister said the worst sanction that could be enacted against Russia "would be the fall of the Lukashenko dictatorship".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:29

Estonian FM in Bucharest: NATO must stay focused on Russia

19:16

Listen: Estonian Rescue Board tests civil defense warning siren Updated

18:05

National Electoral Committee sets Riigikogu elections mandates

17:34

Christian Veske Estonia's new gender equality, equal treatment commissioner

16:59

Ligi, Kütt, Madison, Seeder, Aab, Taimsoo to top Järva-Viljandi lists

16:52

Expert: Given Estonia's high inflation rate, economic recession is modest

16:28

SDE deputy chair: State must aid firms if €1,200 minimum wage to be viable

16:21

Go Craft opens first private military equipment service and repair workshop

16:01

Vin Cassidy: Factory Records could be quite frustrating, but left an amazing legacy

15:43

Finance minister says cannot stop other ministries' direct fund allocations

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

29.11

Kallas: If they win elections, EKRE must be given chance to form government

29.11

Estonia's €2 coins dedicated to Ukraine enter circulation Tuesday

28.11

Russians Against War protest outside embassy in Tallinn

13:32

Weekly: The rise and rise of Estonian cricket

29.11

ERR in the US: Opinions divided on theoretical Ukraine-Russia peace talks

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

29.11

Estonian interior minister not returning prime minister's calls

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: