Postimees: Actor who is alleged favorite of Vladimir Putin lands in Tallinn

A Russian actor who has called for the absorption of Ukraine into the Russian Federation and who is said to be one of Vladimir Putin's favorite thespians recently touched down in Tallinn, daily Postimees reports.

Aleksei Panin, who is declared wanted in Ukraine, recently arrived on a flight from Barcelona, Postimees' Elu24 portal reports (link in Estonian), adding a short clip on a social media channel in which he announced the plane had landed in Tallinn, meeting a "real winter, just like in Moscow."

Panin has made multiple anti-Ukraine statements in the past, including calls for Ukraine to be "united" with Russia and rejoicing over the 2014 annexation of Crimea, whose borders, he said at the time, should extend to the Ukrainian port city of Odessa.

In addition to allegedly being one of Putin's favorites, Panin, 45, who has appeared in over 120 feature films, is no stranger to scandal and even the courtroom, and was detained in Odessa in 2015 and ordered to apologize over his anti-Ukrainian pronouncements.

The Estonian Interior Ministry states on its website that all Russian Citizens with tourist or business travel visas have been barred entry into Estonia since August 18 this year. However, this only applies to Schengen Area visas issued by Estonia itself, and not to those issued by another Schengen member state. As noted Panin reportedly flew in from Barcelona.

Another alleged favorite star of the Russian leaders', impresario Filipp Kirkorov, was hit by a five-year entry ban by the Estonian state back in April.

