Gallery: Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti visits Estonia

Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti visited Estonia on November 18, 2022.
Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti discussed the situation in the Western Balkans, Russia's aggression in Ukraine and bilateral relations during a visit to Tallinn on Friday.

Kurti met with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) and the Riigiikogu's foreign affairs committee during the course of the day.

Kallas said Kosovo has Estonia's full support on its Euro-Atlantic journey adding that she supports a future visa liberalization scheme with the EU.

The prime minister said "close and good relations" are needed between the EU and Western Balkans in the current security situation.

Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti visited Estonia on November 18, 2022. Source: Jürgen Randma

"The aggression of Russia concerns all of us. Its consequences go far beyond Ukraine. Countries in the Western Balkans are well aware of Russia's long-standing attempts to destabilize the region," Kallas said.

She also commended Kurti on Kosovo's strong support to Ukraine, which has seen the country adopt sanctions and host refugees. 

Additionally, Estonia has plenty of democracy-building experience to share with Kosovo, especially with e-governance and the rule of law, Kallas said. Estonian experts are helping to prepare the country's e-state strategy.

After the meeting, Kurti said both countries share a "similar historical past" and that they have "excellent relations". He thanked Kallas for her support.

Editor: Helen Wright

