Estonia imposes five-year entry ban on Russian megastar Filipp Kirkorov

Last Friday, April 22, Estonia's Ministry of the Interior imposed an entry ban on Russian megastar Filipp Kirkorov that is valid through April 2027. Kirkorov was scheduled to perform at Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn on May 27.

Kirkorov has been banned from entry into Lithuania since January 19, 2021 and was added to Ukraine's national list of security threats that same summer.

A petition hosted on rahvaalgatus.ee seeking to ban Kirkorov's scheduled concert earned 6,677 signatures.

A five-year entry ban was also imposed on Russian musician Polina Gagarina, who was scheduled to perform at Tondiraba Ice Hall on September 23. Gagarina represented Russia in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015.

Earlier this month, Tallinn city government appealed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, seeking the creation of a blacklist of pro-Putin artists that should be banned from entry into Estonia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) did not support the idea, noting that while the ministry is on its part making clear to event organizers that the incitement of hatred and support of the war in Ukraine is not welcome in Estonia, they expect organizers to take responsibility for these decisions themselves.

