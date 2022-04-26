Estonia one of only three states to have kept Kyiv embassy running

Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk on Monday's 'Ringvaade'.
Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk on Monday's 'Ringvaade'. Source: ERR
Estonia is one of just three states which has kept its embassy in Ukraine open and functioning in that country's capital, Kyiv, throughout the Russian invasion which began just over two months ago.

While many other states are now reinstalling their Kyiv representations, only Poland, the Vatican and Estonia maintained their embassies there, Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk told ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" Monday.

Kuusk left Ukraine around a week-and-a-half after the invasion began on February 24, but Estonia's defense attaché and assistant defense attaché remained in situ in Kyiv.

"There are currently fewer than ten embassies which have reopened. We did not close our doors, and there were three embassies there: Poland, whose ambassador stayed on, the Vatican and us," Kuusk told "Ringvaade".

Two more Estonian diplomats arrived in Kyiv last week, and Kuusk himself is set to return to the Ukrainian capital next week, he said.

While the situation in Kyiv is still far from normal, but is moving in the direction of normality, day-by-day, Kuusk added.

He said: "We are doing well with small teams, for security reasons. Security is something more than what it was on February 23."

Around a few hundred Estonian citizens are in Ukraine as a whole at present, Kuusk added, including volunteers traveling to and fro delivering aid.

Ordinary Ukrainians are also moving back to the capital gradually, principally because their homes are located there, Kuusk added, though said it would be some time before the authorities were back in place in Kyiv.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

