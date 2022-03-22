Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine relocates to Poland

Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk will relocate to Rzeszow in southeastern Poland to continue his duties.

Kuusk, who left Ukraine on March 6, said many embassies have relocated to the town, which is not from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

"There you can help with aid shipments, you can promote bilateral relations, Lviv is not far away. You can also help gather information. A large number of the ambassadors who were in Ukraine have gathered in this small town. In addition to the European Union's representation and the ambassadors of various member States, there are, for example, the ambassadors of the United States, Canada and Japan and their teams," he told ERR.

The ambassador said the risks are still too high to settle back in Ukraine.

