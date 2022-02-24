Estonia launches security crisis information webpage

The government has launched a webpage bringing together information about the security situation in Ukraine on the crisis website kriis.ee.

The webpage titled "Security Situation in Europe" presents the Estonian government's latest news, statements and travel advice about the situation in the region.

It advises people leaving Ukraine about their rights in Estonia and how they can travel to the country.

The site also lists emergency contact details for the Estonian Embassy in Kyiv and gives advice about how to prepare for a crisis, including what goods to stock up on.

The kriis.ee website was launched during the coronavirus pandemic and brings together information from all of Estonia's ministries and agencies in Estonian, Russian and English.

"In solving [the] crisis situation it is important that we are united as a team," the website says.

The "Security Situation in Europe" webpage. Source: kriis.ee

