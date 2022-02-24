PPA patrolling areas around Russian, Belarusian embassies

The civilian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is patrolling the areas outside the Russian embassy in Tallinn, following Russia's full military invasion of Ukraine. Pro-Ukrainian protests have been taking place outside the Russian embassy in recent days, including one on Wednesday.

Egert Belitšev, PPA crisis manager, said that the move was made to increase security following the invasion, and is matched by strengthened controls on Estonia's borders.

Belitšev said: "At the moment, there is no military threat to Estonia, but Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, which has escalated overnight, also brings some additional tasks to our institution," noting that the patrols were taking place in Narva, and in southeastern Estonia.

Checks of vehicles and individuals at border checkpoints would be thorough, Belitšev said.

PPA personnel are also aware that Ukrainian citizens may wish to cross the Russian-Estonian border, and will be given the necessary guidance, he said.

The PPA is also patrolling the area around the Belarusian embassy, Belitšev said.

Tens of thousands of Russian Federation military personnel are currently on Belarusian soil. While the troops were supposed to leave Belarusian territory following the winding-up of a recent, large-scale military exercise, this did not happen in the event, amid the deteriorating security situation which preceded Thursday's full attack.

Both embassies have seen protests taking place outside their main buildings in recent months. In recent days, demonstrators protested Russian aggression towards Ukraine, while protests also followed the August 2020 reelection of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko for a sixth term in polls widely condemned as rigged, and the violent crackdown that ensued.

Estonia's foreign ministry summonsed Russia's ambassador to Estonia on Thursday, following the invasion.

