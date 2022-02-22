Foreign minister calls for European Council meeting on Russia sanctions

News
Eva-Maria Liimets.
Eva-Maria Liimets. Source: ERR
News

Foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) has called for the convening of the European Council, to discuss further sanctions on the Russian Federation, following the continued escalation in tensions on that country's border with Ukraine, culminating in Monday's announcement that Russia 'recognized' two regions in eastern Ukraine as 'independent'.

Liimets, who is scheduled to travel to Kyiv on Wednesday, reaffirmed Estonia's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, at a Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels Tuesday, along with an informal meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Liimets said Putin's announcement that Russia would be "recognizing" the "independence" of the two easternmost Ukrainian regions, Donetsk and Lugansk, represents a severe violation of international law.

She said: "The decision taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin today to recognize the separatist so-called people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine is a grave violation of international law.

"It is also a clear violation of the terms of the Minsk agreements and a unilateral termination of the agreement. We will discuss this escalation immediately with our Allies and partners, and our position is that an immediate international assessment of Russia's actions is needed and sanctions must be implemented," the minister added.

These sanctions would be more rigorous than those imposed up until now, Liimets continued.

"Our message is clear: we will make no concessions in the security principles of Europe and together with our EU partners we are prepared to respond quickly to Russia's aggression with the most extensive sanctions so far," Liimets said, adding that sanctions would be extended to Belarus as well, if it turned out to have been complicit in the latest developments.

Liimets also said that Ukraine's own EU aspirations should not slip from focus amid escalating tensions and the crossing of the Ukraine border into Donetsk and Lugansk by Russian Federation "peacekeeping" forces, a development U.K. government minister Sajid Javid told Sky News constituted a full-scale invasion.

Liimets said: "It is crucial to support Ukraine's European ambitions in the EU and bilaterally. I am glad that at the meeting with my Ukrainian colleague, we were able to have an immediate conversation about their most urgent needs that need our response.

"At the EU level, we are looking for additional ways to support Ukraine's economy, and we must also ensure it has improved access to the EU market and support from member states in connecting Ukraine's power networks with Europe," the foreign minister added, via a press release.

EU sanctions against Belarus also needed to be updated, Liimets went on.

"A values-based foreign policy must be credible and the EU's restrictive measures must strengthen our security. I called on member states to revise the sanctions imposed against Belarus to make sure they are effective and serve their purpose," Liimets added.

Commission representative in Estonia: Financial, economic, individual sanctions drawn up

Vivian Loonela, Head of the European Commission Representation in Estonia, announced on her social media account Tuesday morning that the European Commission has prepared financial sanctions and economic sanctions in response Russia's aggressive actions, and the European External Action Service (EEAS) has also developed sanctions against individual Russian officials involved in the events leading up to Putin's announcement.


Humanitarian aid to add to the field hospital recently supplied to Ukraine, in cooperation with Germany, as well as knowledge-sharing in the field of strategic communications and cyber warfare.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:15

Minister: Tootsi wind-farm dispute ends as truce declared

13:39

President Karis in Kyiv: Estonia stands with Ukraine

13:31

Tartu-Nõo highway section to get four lanes

12:35

Tallinn at high risk of ice hazard, city urges drivers to be careful

12:33

Finnair to resume direct flights between Tartu and Helsinki

12:25

Foreign minister calls for European Council meeting on Russia sanctions

11:46

Supreme Court: NETS should be clearer, political responsibility greater

11:11

Coronavirus update: 320 patients, 5,267 new cases, 11 deaths

10:29

Congressman: Permanent US Baltics base being discussed, would be major task

10:05

Rescue Board defuses World War Two-era bomb found in Kakumäe

09:41

Expert: Russia now sees western countries as weak

09:00

Kontaveit through to round three in Qatar

08:24

Karis: Estonia will never accept Russia's recognition of breakaway regions Updated

08:14

President Karis to meet Ukrainian president in Kyiv Tuesday

21.02

Kallas: Recognition of Ukraine's breakaway republics a 'serious escalation' Updated

21.02

President unveils, signs giant state birthday card in independence week

21.02

Foreign minister set for mid-week visit to Ukraine

21.02

President Karis recognizing 148 people with state awards this year

21.02

Health minister rejects calls for 'key worker' Covid quarantine shortening

21.02

Ministry: Births in January down slightly on year, at 905

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.02

Snow-melt reveals full extent of Tallinn red cycle lanes debacle

21.02

Kallas: Recognition of Ukraine's breakaway republics a 'serious escalation' Updated

08:24

Karis: Estonia will never accept Russia's recognition of breakaway regions Updated

19.02

Estonia calls on Russia to stop 'provocations, disinformation campaign'

16.02

Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

21.02

ABB to lay off up to 250 finance center staff

21.02

President Karis recognizing 148 people with state awards this year

21.02

Coronavirus update: 327 patients, 2,981 new cases, 8 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: