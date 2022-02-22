President Karis in Kyiv: Estonia stands with Ukraine

News
President Alar Karis and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv Tuesday, February 22 2022.
Open gallery
5 photos
News

President Alar Karis says that Estonia will stand with Ukraine, despite the deteriorating situation with regard to that country's security and integrity.

The president makes his remarks in a speech he made in Kyiv Tuesday, where he met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a day after Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, following a highly-choreographed, theatrical "appeal" from ministers and officials to do so, announced that he and Russia "recognized" the "independence" of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of eastern Ukraine.

Multiple sources state that Russian Federation "peacekeeping" forces have already started crossing the Ukraine-Russia border into those two regions.

President Karis' statement made in Kyiv follows in its entirety.

We stand united with Ukraine, we will not walk away, we will continue to support you in every possible way.

I praise the Ukrainian leaders, who despite constant provocation, remain calm and express a willingness to solve this conflict peacefully. Russia must end the intolerable provocation, stop fueling the conflict, which has already been ongoing for eight years. Moscow should immediately and unconditionally withdraw its forces from Ukraine's territory and its immediate vicinity. We strongly condemn all military and hybrid actions against Ukraine. We regret that despite diplomatic efforts, there are no signs of willingness to de-escalate, quite the opposite, the build-up of Russian forces continues, including in Belarus.

I align myself with everyone who wish we would have a way to secure peace through the force of diplomacy and dialogue.

Indeed, this is a decisive moment in the European history. President Putin will answer to future generations for his violent actions, and also we, European and western leaders, have the responsibility to step up to our values, our commitment to Europe united and at peace.  We regret every single life lost.

It is our duty to protect our common values and the democracy we all helped to build. A threat to Ukraine is a threat to the security of Europe.

The minimum we can do is to step up our practical support to Ukraine, which Estonia has done and will continue to do. In the EU, we will deliver on a massive package of sanctions and do so swiftly and decisively. But most importantly we must keep the door to EU and NATO open for Ukraine and we must have concrete next steps for further cooperation and integration.

We know you will continue to value democracy and remain on the path of reforms. Eventually we will welcome you as the member of the EU; you belong in Europe.

We support Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We remain fully committed to the policy of non-recognition of illegal annexation of Ukraine´s territories. Ukraine has a right to defend its borders and independence and we continue helping Ukraine to build its military capabilities to stand against the aggression.

President Karis and President Zelensky gave a press conference earlier on Tuesday, which can be viewed below (in English and Ukrainian). 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:15

Minister: Tootsi wind-farm dispute ends as truce declared

13:39

President Karis in Kyiv: Estonia stands with Ukraine

13:31

Tartu-Nõo highway section to get four lanes

12:35

Tallinn at high risk of ice hazard, city urges drivers to be careful

12:33

Finnair to resume direct flights between Tartu and Helsinki

12:25

Foreign minister calls for European Council meeting on Russia sanctions

11:46

Supreme Court: NETS should be clearer, political responsibility greater

11:11

Coronavirus update: 320 patients, 5,267 new cases, 11 deaths

10:29

Congressman: Permanent US Baltics base being discussed, would be major task

10:05

Rescue Board defuses World War Two-era bomb found in Kakumäe

09:41

Expert: Russia now sees western countries as weak

09:00

Kontaveit through to round three in Qatar

08:24

Karis: Estonia will never accept Russia's recognition of breakaway regions Updated

08:14

President Karis to meet Ukrainian president in Kyiv Tuesday

21.02

Kallas: Recognition of Ukraine's breakaway republics a 'serious escalation' Updated

21.02

President unveils, signs giant state birthday card in independence week

21.02

Foreign minister set for mid-week visit to Ukraine

21.02

President Karis recognizing 148 people with state awards this year

21.02

Health minister rejects calls for 'key worker' Covid quarantine shortening

21.02

Ministry: Births in January down slightly on year, at 905

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.02

Snow-melt reveals full extent of Tallinn red cycle lanes debacle

21.02

Kallas: Recognition of Ukraine's breakaway republics a 'serious escalation' Updated

08:24

Karis: Estonia will never accept Russia's recognition of breakaway regions Updated

19.02

Estonia calls on Russia to stop 'provocations, disinformation campaign'

16.02

Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

21.02

ABB to lay off up to 250 finance center staff

21.02

President Karis recognizing 148 people with state awards this year

21.02

Coronavirus update: 327 patients, 2,981 new cases, 8 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: