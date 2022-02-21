Karis: Estonia will never accept Russia's recognition of breakaway regions

News
Alar Karis
Alar Karis Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia will never accept Russia's decision to recognize the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions, President Alar Karis said on Monday evening. He said Moscow wants to "deepen the conflict, not to solve it" and called for sanctions.

On Monday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow will recognize the independence of the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in eastern Ukraine, where separatist forces have been fighting the Ukrainian army since 2014.

In a statement after the announcement, Karis said: "Russia tore the Minsk agreements into pieces. This shows that Moscow's aim is to deepen the conflict, not to solve it.

"President Putin's decision to recognize the separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions as states is gross and unjustifiable trampling on international law and Ukraine's territorial integrity. Estonia will never recognize this.

"The security crisis of the recent months has once again clearly shown who the aggressor is and who the victim is. The European Union's response must be swift, effective and unified. This means sanctions."

The Minsk agreements - signed in 2014 and 2015 - were an attempt to secure a ceasefire between the Ukrainian government and Russia-backed separatists in the east of Ukraine.

Stenbock House lit blue and yellow to show solidarity with Ukraine on February 16, 2022. Source: Stenbock House.

Putin has asked the Russian parliament to ratify the decision as soon as possible.

Earlier on Monday evening, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) called for new EU sanctions to be applied if Putin recognized the regions.

The Donetsk and Luhansk regions have been contested by Ukraine and Russia-backed rebels for years, with regular violence despite a ceasefire agreement, the BBC wrote on Monday.

Leaders of both regions asked Russia to recognize their independence on Monday. Western powers fear such a move could be used as a pretext for Russia to invade its neighbor.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops on the borders of eastern and northern Ukraine in recent months. Western intelligence and experts believe a further invasion of Ukraine is likely.

Baltic presidents support Ukraine

President of Latvia Eglis Levits also wrote that the regions "belong to Ukraine" and called for sanctions.

As did President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda who called Russia's recognition an "intolerable violation of international law".

He said Lithuania's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity is "ironclad".

The speaker of Lithuania's parliament Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen said she will initiate a resolution to never recognize a change of status for the Donbas region of Ukraine.

"Such unlawful act must be met with [the] strongest possible response," she wrote.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:47

Karis: Estonia will never accept Russia's recognition of breakaway regions

21:30

Kallas: Recognition of Ukraine's breakaway republics a 'serious escalation' Updated

17:44

President unveils, signs giant state birthday card in independence week

17:08

Foreign minister set for mid-week visit to Ukraine

16:32

President Karis recognizing 148 people with state awards this year

13:20

Health minister rejects calls for 'key worker' Covid quarantine shortening

12:24

Ministry: Births in January down slightly on year, at 905

12:02

Samost ja Aaspõllu: Kallas has steered successful course in crisis so far

11:45

Coronavirus update: 327 patients, 2,981 new cases, 8 deaths

10:25

ABB to lay off up to 250 finance center staff

09:27

Snow-melt reveals full extent of Tallinn red cycle lanes debacle

09:12

Scandinavians dominate Tartu ski marathon

08:38

Ida-Viru company inks electric bus production deal with South Korean firm

20.02

Former Estonian communist party leader Karl Vaino dies

19.02

Gallery: Statue of author Jaan Kross unveiled in Tallinn's Old Town

19.02

Gallery: Estonian Green Party elect new chairmen

19.02

Coronavirus update: 288 patients, 6,975 new cases, 6 deaths

19.02

Estonia calls on Russia to stop 'provocations, disinformation campaign'

19.02

Coronavirus level in wastewater falling, possibly due to heavy rain

19.02

Foreign ministry advises against travel to Russian-Ukrainian border regions

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

09:27

Snow-melt reveals full extent of Tallinn red cycle lanes debacle

19.02

Estonia calls on Russia to stop 'provocations, disinformation campaign'

19.02

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 21

10:25

ABB to lay off up to 250 finance center staff

16.02

Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

11:45

Coronavirus update: 327 patients, 2,981 new cases, 8 deaths

21:30

Kallas: Recognition of Ukraine's breakaway republics a 'serious escalation' Updated

19.02

Gallery: Statue of author Jaan Kross unveiled in Tallinn's Old Town

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: