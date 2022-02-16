FM: Russia's recognition of Donbas would violate international law

If Russia recognized the independence of the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine it would be a "serious violation of international law", Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Russia's lower house of parliament voted to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognize the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, in the area known as the Donbas, where separatist forces have been fighting the Ukrainian army since 2014.

This would undermine the Minsk agreements, Liimets said, which are supposed to bring some stability to the crisis.

Writing on social media, the foreign minister said if this happens "we will have to react decisively".

