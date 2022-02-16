Estonia 'stands with Ukraine' on Unity Day

Stenbock House lit blue and yellow to show solidarity with Ukraine on February 16, 2022.
Stenbock House lit blue and yellow to show solidarity with Ukraine on February 16, 2022. Source: Stenbock House.
Estonian landmarks were lit up in blue and yellow on Wednesday evening in solidarity with Ukraine as Russia continues to mass troops on its borders.

Stenbock House, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tartu's Kaarsild Bridge and the Danish Embassy were some of the buildings lit for "Unity Day".

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wrote on social media: "No amount of pressure on Ukraine & its people can undermine the strength of their determination to stand for #Ukraine, sovereign choice, democracy.

"Our support is unwavering & our message clear: we #StandWithUkraine."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets tweeted #StandWithUkraine and a picture of the ministry lit up.

Ambassador of Estonia to the European Union Marten Kokk wrote: "Estonia stands in full solidarity with Ukraine, supports firmly its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Danish Ambassador to Estonia Kristina Beckvard posted a picture of the embassy in blue and yellow.

The Danish Embassy in Estonia on Unity Day, February 16, 2022, Source: Danish Embassy in Estonia.

Estonian diplomat Matti Maasikas, who is ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv on Wednesday to pay tribute to the Ukrainians who have died since war broke out in 2014.

"Our support to Ukraine is unwavering. #StandWithUkraine," he wrote.

Unity Day has been held at the suggestion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russia masses troops on the country's north and eastern border. Experts and intelligence believe a further invasion is likely in the near future.  

Zelensky encouraged Ukrainians to sing the national anthem and fly flags to mark the day.

February 16 was chosen for Unity Day as it was suspected by some to be the date Russia would launch an attack.

Estonian ministers, especially Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), have been very outspoken on the subject of Ukraine and Russia's actions and given dozens of interviews to the international media over the last few weeks.

Tartu's Kaarsild Bridge will be lit yellow and blue to support Ukraine on "Unity Day", Source: Mana Kaasik

Karis: Inspiring to follow the national unity, calm and resolve of Ukraine

President Alar Karis also marked the occasion, writing on social media: "It's been inspiring to follow the national unity, calm and resolve of Ukraine. Estonia and the international community stands with Ukraine, with its territorial integrity and with the right of their people to choose their own future."

He added the diplomatic presence in Kyiv is "more important than ever" and said he was proud of the Estonian missions abroad "working in these difficult times".

Zelensky: Together we are stronger and Europe is safer

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Estonia and President Alar Karis for the support.

"We appreciate the effective support from the Estonian people to our state. Together we are stronger and Europe is safer," he wrote on social media.

Ukrainian ambassador to Estonia Mariana Betsa wrote on social media: "Thank you, Estonia, for standing with Ukraine." She also thanked Prime Minister Kaja Kallas for her "firm stance and unwavering support".

--

Editor: Helen Wright

