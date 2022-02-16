Tartu bridge lit yellow and blue to support Ukraine's 'Unity Day'

Tartu's Kaarsild Bridge will be lit yellow and blue to support Ukraine on "Unity Day", Source: Mana Kaasik
Tartu City Council will light up Kaarsild Bridge in yellow and blue on Wednesday in support of Ukraine's "Unity Day".

"Ukraine is not alone," said Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas. "By supporting Ukraine, we are defending democratic values ​​and defending a free Estonia."

Unity Day has been held at the suggestion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russia masses troops on the country's north and eastern border. Experts and intelligence believe a further invasion is likely in the near future.  

Zelensky encouraged Ukrainians to sing the national anthem and fly flags to mark the day.

The bridge will be lit up from dusk.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

