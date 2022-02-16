Marran: No signs Russian units moving away from Ukrainian border

News
Mikk Marran, director general of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service.
Mikk Marran, director general of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service. Source: ERR
News

In an interview with ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Tuesday night, Mikk Marran, director general of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service (EFIS), said that Russian troops are currently located 50 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border and there are no signs indicating that some units have started to leave the vicinity as announced by Russia's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday.

Aktuaalne kaamera: Speaking at the press conference presenting the EFIS yearbook, you said that three scenarios are currently most likely: the escalation of the situation in Donbas, precision attacks, or small new warzones and a head-on attack. Has anything become more or less likely over the past few hours?

Mikk Marran: Nothing has changed over the past few hours, for better or for worse. And I am reminded of a Ukrainian saying: don't believe what you hear, believe what you see. And right now we have not clearly seen that Russian units have started moving back away from the Ukrainian border. Rather, just as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin was telling Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov, "Good, let's move forward with diplomatic steps," Russian troops advanced and are currently some 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

AK: You mentioned Putin's most recent discussion with Lavrov, from which one could almost infer that diplomacy is possible. Surely that was play-acting that can't be trusted?

Marran: Absolutely. As for what is on the ground, we don't see any changes there. Yes, some units have begun to leave exercises in Belarus, but at the same time, several units are remaining in Belarus as well, and for us the major question is how many units will be remaining in Belarus for the longer term. This direction needs careful observation as well.

AK: The U.S. believes that war may break out. Is this rather likely or not?

Marran: It's difficult to say without a full connection to [what's going on inside] Putin's head, because it is President Putin who would make that decision. And it is very difficult to judge whether this decision may be made today, while we're here live in the studio, whether it may be made five days from now, two weeks from now, or a month out from now. In any case, Russia has secured itself the opportunity to move forward militarily should the political decision to do so come.

AK: How long could a situation like this last? Can we even forecast the prospects for the next month?

Marran: Not really. This kind of situation may last for weeks yet; it may continue for months as well. Russia is capable of rotating out its units there as well. We must be prepared for a longer-term crisis.

AK: What does [Tuesday's] Russian State Duma decision to task Putin with recognizing the self-declared republics in Eastern Ukraine refer to? Will this further complicate the situation or not?

Marran: I suppose it will to some extent, because this will raise doubts, and Western decision-makers may be anxious about what this means. Russia might be hoping that this will give rise to provocations on the Ukrainians' part. But I think that, broadly speaking, this isn't going to change the big picture.

AK: Finally, do you believe that Alexei Navalny will be freed from prison in the coming years?

Marran: So long as Putin's regime is at the helm, I very much doubt this will happen.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:19

Tallinn strategy chief: New transport model helps to make better decisions

12:56

Intelligence service: Ukraine is the key to Russia's imperial dreams

11:55

Virologist: Corona certificates no longer needed in Estonia

11:23

Municipalities must wait on installing speed cameras

11:10

Gallery: Kelly Sildaru receives slopestyle bronze in medal ceremony

10:45

Coronavirus update: 288 patients, 8,439 new cases, 17 deaths

10:25

Marran: No signs Russian units moving away from Ukrainian border

09:58

Intelligence service: Russia is on a war footing

09:25

ERR in Ukraine: Kyiv is calm

08:57

MP: Putin will always resort to force if stakes not too high

08:25

Ratings: Top three parties separated by 2 percent

15.02

Intelligence service: From 2021, China embassy more personalized in tactics

15.02

Liimets: Overview of Estonia's foreign policy in 2021

15.02

Tallinn waste collection delayed due to coronavirus outbreak

15.02

Center Party doesn't support whistleblower act without amendments

15.02

OSCE: Monday's Belarus response on military exercise again unsatisfactory

15.02

New Russian ambassador to Estonia starts work

15.02

Thaw revealing annual pothole damage on roads

15.02

National Hertiage Board to renew Tallinn Old Town protection regulation

15.02

Minister's proposal to extend opening hours to 1 a.m. not supported

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

14.02

Defense minister: Allies have agreed to pull military presence out of Mali

15.02

Kelly Sildaru wins bronze in Beijing

15.02

Canadian-Estonian donates more than €2 million to University of Tartu

15.02

Minister's proposal to extend opening hours to 1 a.m. not supported

15.02

Intelligence service: From 2021, China embassy more personalized in tactics

09:58

Intelligence service: Russia is on a war footing

15.02

Coronavirus update: 305 patients, 3,514 new cases, 7 deaths

15.02

Tallinn waste collection delayed due to coronavirus outbreak

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: