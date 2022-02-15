OSCE: Monday's Belarus response on military exercise again unsatisfactory

News
Estonia's OCSE representative Sander Soone.
Estonia's OCSE representative Sander Soone. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
News

Belarusian representatives at an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) meeting convened on Monday failed to provide adequate answers to questions on joint military exercises held by Russia and Belarus, on the latter's territory. The queries had first been presented by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania last week and the meeting was called after the initial, written responses had been deemed unsatisfactory.

Estonia's permanent representative to the OSCE Sander Soone confirmed via a spokesperson that Belarus did not provide adequate answers at Monday's meeting, to questions posed by all three Baltic States.

The response was not clear, according to Estonia's OSCE representation.

Representatives from almost all OSCE member states had attended the meeting.

The three Baltic States will decide on their next steps, in close consultation with one another, Soone added.

He said "As for the next steps, we will definitely continue consultations with our Baltic neighbors. As we have stated before, it is vital that in the current security situation, every party shows openness and readiness for dialogue."

The meeting was the result of unsatisfactory written answers to the questions provided by Lithuania, on behalf of all three Baltic States.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Minsk's responses to calls for clarification "insufficient, prompting the three countries to hold Monday's consultations with Belarus under the terms of the OSCE Vienna Document.

Belarus, Russia and Ukraine are all OSCE members.

NATO says that more Russian Federation military personnel are on the ground in Belarus than at any time since the Cold War, primarily to take part in what Russia's defense ministry calls Exercise Soyuznaya Reshimost ("Allied Resolve") 2022, which it says is defensive in nature.

However, not only has the U.S. referred to the exercise as inflaming tensions in an already fraught situation, but also the number of personnel involved is thought to far exceed the minimum 9,000 beyond which OSCE member states are obliged to inform neighboring member states about the activities.

Leadership in the West has also expressed scepticism over claims from Minsk and from Moscow that all the military personnel would leave Belarus once the exercise is finished.

The OSCE's Vienna Document permits all 57 member states to request exercise information if and when another member state's troop movements are cause for concern.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:28

Center Party doesn't support whistleblower act without amendments

16:22

OSCE: Monday's Belarus response on military exercise again unsatisfactory

15:51

New Russian ambassador to Estonia starts work

15:18

Thaw revealing annual pothole damage on roads

14:57

National Hertiage Board to renew Tallinn Old Town protection regulation

13:35

Minister's proposal to extend opening hours to 1 a.m. not supported

13:23

Coalition disputing amendments to income tax-free minimum

12:43

Canadian-Estonian donates more than €2 million to University of Tartu

12:14

Data showing fall in Covid rates may be result of reduced testing

11:42

Foreign ministry secretary general: Diplomacy on Ukraine still has chance

11:12

Audit: High-speed rural internet roll-out requires better organization

11:02

Finnish paper: Two German NATO minehunters patrolling Gulf of Finland Updated

10:45

Coronavirus update: 305 patients, 3,514 new cases, 7 deaths

10:19

Estonia's unemployment fell in 2021

09:55

275,000 tax returns already submitted

09:24

Justice minister opposes day off in lieu if state holiday falls at weekend

08:52

Prime minister: United western stance has been negative surprise for Russia

08:18

Kelly Sildaru wins bronze in Beijing

14.02

Züleyxa Izmailova quits the Green Party

14.02

Isotonitazene drug use becoming more widespread in Estonia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

14.02

Defense minister: Allies have agreed to pull military presence out of Mali

14.02

Defense minister: No direct Russia threat to Estonia, but risk rising

08:18

Kelly Sildaru wins bronze in Beijing

12.02

Stefan to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2022

14.02

Isotonitazene drug use becoming more widespread in Estonia

14.02

Prime minister: Diplomatic options for Ukraine running out

11:02

Finnish paper: Two German NATO minehunters patrolling Gulf of Finland Updated

14.02

Züleyxa Izmailova quits the Green Party

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: