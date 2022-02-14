Prime minister convenes Monday morning cabinet security meeting

The meeting was scheduled to start at 8.00 a.m. Monday and will involved cabinet ministers being provided with an overview of the latest developments and Estonia's preparedness for a scenario involving a Russian attack on Ukraine, the government office said.

Government office directory of security and defense coordination Indrek Sirp said that Estonia has long been monitoring developments on Ukraine's borders and has been in close exchange of information with its allies.

Sirp said: "Since the situation has intensified in recent days, we will be providing the members of the government with an updated overview of the threat of a Russian attack on Ukraine," adding that enough combat-ready forces have been amassed not only on Russia's border with Ukraine but also on the Belarus-Ukraine border.

While there is no direct military threat to Estonia, Sirp said, any escalation of Russian military action such as an incursion into Ukrainian territory would have consequences for Estonia and for the whole of Europe, including in the cyber security and internal security spheres, as well as relating to any potential influx of refugees from Ukraine.

On Friday evening, the foreign ministry urged Estonian nationals in Ukraine to return home as soon as possible, while all "non-essential" travel to that country should be avoided by Estonian citizens, the ministry said.

Both the CIA and the Pentagon have received detailed information on Russian plans to launch an attack on Ukraine, commencing this Wednesday, Politico reports.

--

