Media: Airlines halting Ukraine flights, airspace remains open

News
Passenger jet over Tallinn Airport.
Passenger jet over Tallinn Airport. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Several airlines are reviewing their flight links to Ukraine, with some canceling connections altogether, news wire Reuters reports.

Dutch airline KLM, owned by AirFrance, says it will halt all Ukraine flights, while German carrier Lufthansa says it is considering the same move, Reuters says.

One Portuguese-owned airline, SkyUp, had diverted a plane destined for Kyiv, on the airline's orders.

Ukrainian authorities so far have said that they see no reason to close national airspace amid the continued build-up of Russian military forces on the country's borders.

Unconfirmed reports stated that the government may be discussing the issue Sunday.

Australia has advised its citizens to leave the country and said Sunday it is evacuating its embassy, while the U.S. and U.K. have issued recommendations that their citizens also leave or not travel to Ukraine.

Reuters reported no sign of any mass exodus at the largest airport in the country, Borispil Airport in Kyiv, with only individual citizens who reside abroad flying out after visiting family, for instance.

An advisor to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the halting of flights was a decision for the airlines and was not official government policy, and would in fact be tantamount to a blockade were authorities to do so.

The government of Ukraine is reportedly also looking at ways to compensate airlines who may encounter problems with their insurers, one source told Reuters, on the basis that airlines may well not be covered for war risk.

The original Reuters piece is here.

Multiple sources have stated that well over 100,000 Russian military personnel are massed on the Russian side of the border with Ukraine, while Washington says that the large number of forces could potentially make an incursion at any time in the next few days.

The Kremlin has rejected such rumors as scare-mongering.

The July 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, thought to be caused by a BUK surface-to-air missile fired from a system provided by Russia to pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, caused the deaths of 298 people.

Estonia's foreign ministry said Friday evening that any of its citizens in Ukraine should return home immediately, while "non-essential travel" should be avoided.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:10

Media: Airlines halting Ukraine flights, airspace remains open

19:28

Anett Kontaveit victorious in St. Petersburg WTA final

12.02

Stefan to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2022

12.02

Anett Kontaveit makes St. Petersburg WTA 500 final

12.02

Average electricity prices to fall by 73 percent on Sunday

12.02

Estonian NGOs launch donation drive for displaced people in Ukraine

12.02

Eesti Laul song contest final takes place on Saturday night

12.02

RIA: Russia tensions have not increased cyberattacks on Estonia

12.02

Russian troops in Belarus put pressure on Baltic, Polish security

12.02

Coronavirus update: 277 patients, 5,789 new cases, 6 deaths

12.02

Foreign ministry: Belarus' OSCE military exercise answers 'insufficient'

11.02

Kontaveit through to St. Petersburg semi-finals

11.02

Estonia warns against traveling to Ukraine, urges citizens to leave

11.02

Minister: Remote learning recommendation to schools was communication error

11.02

Estonia donates €350,000 for frontline residents in eastern Ukraine

11.02

Level of coronavirus in wastewater rising

11.02

Center Riigikogu group chair: Covid certificate could be removed now

11.02

Niguliste museum refurbishment work starts

11.02

Physical education may be renamed 'movement instruction' from new year

11.02

Insurer: Road traffic accidents rose to record levels in 2021

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

12.02

Stefan to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2022

10.02

Tram-like electric bus being tested on Tallinn routes ahead of tender

12.02

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 14

11.02

Estonia warns against traveling to Ukraine, urges citizens to leave

12.02

Russian troops in Belarus put pressure on Baltic, Polish security

12.02

Coronavirus update: 277 patients, 5,789 new cases, 6 deaths

12.02

Average electricity prices to fall by 73 percent on Sunday

12.02

Anett Kontaveit makes St. Petersburg WTA 500 final

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: