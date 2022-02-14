airBaltic laying on additional Kyiv-Riga flights

Economy
An airBaltic Airbus 220 on the apron.
An airBaltic Airbus 220 on the apron. Source: Air Baltic/Twitter
Economy

Latvian airline airBaltic is adding extra flights on its Kyiv-Riga route, citing exceptional demand, the English-language portal of public broadcaster LSM reported Monday.

"To address the significant passenger demand for flights from Kyiv, Ukraine to Riga, Latvia, airBaltic has scheduled two additional flights on February 15 and February 16, 2022," airBaltic tweeted, as reported by LSM.

Many airlines have been looking at their connections with Ukraine at a time when many states are urging their citizens leave that country, or not travel there in the first place, in addition to withdrawing diplomats' families and all but the most key diplomatic staff.

Ukraine's airspace remains open, however.

Estonia's prime minister, Kaja Kallas (Reform), said on Monday that scope for solving the ongoing crisis, with around 120,000 Russian Federation troops massed on that country's border with Ukraine, via diplomatic avenues, was diminishing by the day.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

