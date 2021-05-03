Aeroflot suspends Tallinn-Moscow flights

Aeroflot has suspended its Tallinn-Moscow flight again after restarting the service last week.

Aeroflot resumed flights between the two capitals on April 25, the first time since they were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Eero Pärgmäe, commercial director of Tallinn Airport, told ERR on Monday the decision was made by Russia. "As far as we know, this is an administrative decision on the part of Russia, it was made by the Russian regulator," Pärgmäe said.

He said the decision came as a surprise to everyone. "We really can't say why exactly, we will have to ask Aeroflot ourselves," Pärgmäe added. "Aeroflot was able to conduct two flights on the Moscow-Tallinn route and these flights were suspended completely unexpectedly - both to the flight company and to us."

The Tallinn Airport director noted that the decision to suspend flights between Tallinn and Moscow is not necessarily a surprise as the coronavirus situation is still unstable. "As far as we know, the company itself were very interested in restoring the flights. The first flights were not very highly occupied, but there are still people moving between Estonia and Russia, these flights would have had demand and enough capacity," Pärgmäe added.

Russian news agency Interfax has reported that no more flights will take place after May 2.

Tallinn Airport said on Monday, it is currently possible to fly to the following destinations:

Amsterdam (airBaltic)

Berlin (airBaltic)

Frankfurt (Lufthansa)

Kharkiv (Wizz Air)

Helsinki (Finnair )

Istanbul (Turkish Airlines)

Kyiv (Wizz Air)

Copenhagen (airBaltic)

London (airBaltic)

Malaga (airBaltic)

Milan (Ryanair)

Minsk (Belavia)

Munich (airBaltic)

Paphos (Ryanair)

Paris (airBaltic)

Riga (airBaltic)

Stockholm (SAS, airBaltic)

Warsaw (LOT)

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!