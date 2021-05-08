Ryanair adding two routes to Sweden, Denmark in fall

A Ryanair Boeing 737 on the apron at Tallinn Airport. Source: ERR
Irish budget airline Ryanair is to start flying between Tallinn and both Sweden and Denmark in the autumn.

Ryanair is to fly to Stockholm Arlanda three times per week, and to Billund, Denmark twice a week, from November.

According to the company's website, the flights to Arland start November 1 and fly Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, both ways, while the Billund return flights will start on the last day of October and operate Thursdays and Sundays.

The airline is operating flights to London Stansted from next month, according to its website.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

