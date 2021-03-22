Tallinn Airport restarts flights to Kyiv on March 28

From March 28, it will be possible to fly from Estonia to Ukraine after flights restart from Tallinn Airport. More destinations will be added to the schedule throughout the summer.

The airport said on Monday there are currently nine lines operating and a 10th will be added on March 28.

Flights can be taken to the following destinations:

Amsterdam (Air Baltic)*

Frankfurt (Lufthansa)

Helsinki (Finnair )

Kiev (Wizz Air)

London (Air Baltic)

Minsk (Belavia)

Oslo (Air Baltic)

Riga (Air Baltic)

Stockholm (SAS)

Warsaw (LOT)

For rules and regulations about testing on arrival visit Tallinn Airport's website.

ERR's Estonian news portal reported that additional flights will be added to the airport's schedule in the coming months.

In April, Milan Bergamo (Ryanair), Stockholm (airBaltic), Istanbul (Turkish Airlines), Malaga (airBaltic), Moscow (Aeroflot) and Lviv (Wizz Air) will be added.

In May, it will be possible to fly to Brussels (airBaltic), London (easyJet), Paris (airBaltic), Vienna (Wizz Air; Ryanair), Oslo Sandefjord Torp (Wizz Air), Oslo (Norwegian), Athens (Aegean), Milan Malpensa (Wizz Air), Kharkiv (Wizz Air), Berlin (Ryanair) and Dublin (Ryanair).

During the summer season, Ryanair will restart its flight to London, airBaltic's flight to Vilnius and SAS's flight to Copenhagen, Tallinn Airport said.

From June 25, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will launch flights from Tallinn to Zurich.

Commercial Manager of Tallinn Airport Eero Pärgmäe said the summer flight plan is thinner than in previous years.

"We continue to expect a gradual recovery in flights and passengers in the summer months," he said. "Today, airlines adjust their flight schedules on a weekly basis and are prepared to respond as the overall situation improves and demand recovers, both by adding additional frequencies and adding new destinations."

He said it is likely flight plans will change in the coming months.

Tallinn Airport: No room for tourism in coming months

Even as the summer flight plan is now unveiled, people should still look at it as possible options for the second half of the summer, Tallinn Airport commercial manager Eero Pärgmäe told ERR on Monday.

Pärgmäe said all airlines hope to reopen flight as soon as possible, but Europe's epidemiological situation does not allow it. The summer plan is drawn up from more of a perspective view.

"There is clearly no room for tourism in the coming months. The summer flight plan will run from the end of March until the end of October. In the plan, airlines actually say what they are planning for the summer. It is a beacon toward people should think or move. It is currently reasonable to follow the rules countries have established, stay healthy, maintain distance and if the situation gets better, return to travel," Pärgmäe said.

He added that this year's situation is better for air traffic than during last spring's emergency situation. "Last year, flights practically ended with the emergency situation. There were 3,000 travelers in Tallinn Airport in April, 300,000 the year before. Currently, Tallinn Airport is visited by 25,000-27,000 people a month. It is a minimum number in terms of travelers who need to travel for some reason, whether for family or business. I think the number will remain the same for the coming months and we sincerely hope that it could grow starting June for example," Pärgmäe said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!