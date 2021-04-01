airBaltic to restart Tallinn-Munich flights in May

An airBaltic plane at Tallinn Airport Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Latvian airline company airBaltic will relaunch flights between Tallinn and Munich three times a week from May 1.

The flights will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.  

Currently, airBaltic flies direct to Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, London, Oslo, Stockholm and Riga.

The company plans to starts flying to Brussels, Malaga, Paris and Vilnius in the coming months.

Editor: Helen Wright

