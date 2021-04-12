airBaltic to start Riga-Edinburgh flights

An airBaltic Airbus 220 on the apron. Source: Air Baltic/Twitter
Latvia's national carrier airBaltic will be operating a direct flight link between the Latvian and Scottish capitals, Riga and Edinburgh respectively, from June 4.

While weekly direct flights have in the past linked Riga and Glasgow, the new link will run twice weekly, Mondays and Fridays, BNS reports, using the airline's Airbus A220-300 planes.

While Estonia closed its airspace to incoming U.K. flights at the end of last year, amid fears of the so-called British COVID-19 strain, the U.K.'s 14-day per capita coronavirus rate has fallen substantially since then, and currently lies below the 150 per 100,000 inhabitants ceiling, beyond which quarantine restrictions apply.

Stricter restrictions on arrivals from the U.K. in Estonia than applied to the rest of Europe have also since been lifted.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

