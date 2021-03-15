Air Baltic to resume flights outside EU from Wednesday

Latvian airline Air Baltic announced that starting from March 17, it plans to resume flights from Riga to Kyiv for those passengers that are travelling for essential reasons, the airline will resume additional flights outside the European Union starting from March 28.

Starting on March 28, Air Baltic plans to resume flights also from Riga to Tbilisi, Tel Aviv, Moscow, St. Petersburg and Minsk, the airline said.

The airline's summer flight plan should also come into force on March 28, according to which Air Baltic plans to offer direct flights from Tallinn to Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, London, Malaga, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Vilnius.

International flights to third countries have been prohibited in Latvia since March 17 last year, with the exception of Georgia, to which the EU has temporarily allowed flights.

Last Tuesday, however, the Latvian government decided to allow air services to third countries again from March 17. At the same time, the ban on non-essential travel from third countries to Latvia remains in force.

--

