Air Baltic to resume flights outside EU from Wednesday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
An airBaltic Boeing 737-300 at Tallinn Airport. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
News

Latvian airline Air Baltic announced that starting from March 17, it plans to resume flights from Riga to Kyiv for those passengers that are travelling for essential reasons, the airline will resume additional flights outside the European Union starting from March 28.

Starting on March 28, Air Baltic plans to resume flights also from Riga to Tbilisi, Tel Aviv, Moscow, St. Petersburg and Minsk, the airline said.

The airline's summer flight plan should also come into force on March 28, according to which Air Baltic plans to offer direct flights from Tallinn to Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, London, Malaga, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Vilnius.

International flights to third countries have been prohibited in Latvia since March 17 last year, with the exception of Georgia, to which the EU has temporarily allowed flights.

Last Tuesday, however, the Latvian government decided to allow air services to third countries again from March 17. At the same time, the ban on non-essential travel from third countries to Latvia remains in force.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:26

Riigikogu to discuss raising age of consent next week

17:05

Kiik: 52,000 vaccine doses should arrive in Estonia in next two weeks

16:45

Specialists offering advice during mental health awareness month

16:13

Tallinn releases free Old Town audio tour

15:44

Graphic: Half of hospitalized covid patients are being treated in Tallinn

15:15

Half of citizens dissatisfied with Kallas' handling of coronavirus crisis

14:41

Gallery: Estonians across the world participate in language day test

14:14

Air Baltic to resume flights outside EU from Wednesday

13:50

Estonian Genome Center starts study to find causes of mental illness

13:13

Port of Tallinn opens rapid coronavirus testing center

12:42

Defense forces prepared to send 30 paramedics to support hospitals

12:11

Language chamber founded to preserve Kodavere dialect

11:44

Statistics Estonia and mobile network operators restart mobility analysis

11:15

Government to send supplementary budget to Riigikogu on Thursday

10:46

Health Board: 1,281 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:26

IKEA to open new store in Estonia in 2022

09:50

Doctors waiting for software update to check covid vaccinations

09:36

Tallinn distributing masks to apartment blocks with covid outbreaks

08:41

Annual Vikerraadio dictation marks Estonian language day, prizes to be won Updated

08:27

Estonia to receive 300,000 doses of Janssen coronavirus vaccine

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: