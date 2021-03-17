Latvia part-lifting third country flight ban after a year in place ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

airBaltic Airbus. Source: ERR
From Wednesday, March 17, flights to and from third countries are partly resumed in Latvia, the government of that country has announced. These had been banned for a year.

Latvian state-owned airline airBaltic announced that starting from March 17, it plans to resume flights from Riga to Kyiv, Ukraine, at least for those passengers who are traveling for essential reasons. The airline will resume additional flights outside the European Union starting from March 28

Starting on March 28, airBaltic plans to resume flights also from Riga to Tbilisi, Georgia and Tel Aviv, Israel as well as Moscow, St. Petersburg and Minsk, Belarus, the airline said.

The airline's summer flight plan should also come into force on March 28, according to which airBaltic plans to offer direct flights from Tallinn to various European destinations, namely Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, London, Malaga, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Vilnius.

International flights to third countries have been prohibited in Latvia since March 17 2020, with the exception of Georgia, to which the EU has temporarily allowed flights.

Last Tuesday, however, the Latvian government decided to allow air services to third countries again from March 17. At the same time, the ban on non-essential travel from third countries to Latvia remains in force.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

