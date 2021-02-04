Tallinn Airport currently has nine international flight routes open

As of Monday (February 1), Tallinn Airport has nine international flights operating.

You can currently fly to:

Amsterdam (airBaltic)

Frankfurt (Lufthansa)

Helsinki (Finnair )

London (airBaltic)

Minsk (Belavia)

Oslo (airBaltic)

Riga (airBaltic)

Stockholm (SAS)

Warsaw (LOT)

Flights to Oslo have been restarted but routes to Copenhagen and Berlin have been suspended. Flight schedules are continuing to change quickly.

Eero Pärgmäe, the commercial manager of Tallinn Airport, said air traffic may pick up in April.

There are also domestic flights flying to the islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa.

--

