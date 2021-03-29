Coronavirus restrictions have become part of rural accommodation experience

Tindioru tourism farm. Source: ERR
Coronavirus restrictions have become a part of the experience of visiting tourism farms in southeastern Estonia as families needing privacy and contact-free service are replacing groups of tourists.

Being located in sparsely populated areas has become an advantage for tourism farms and other rural tourism establishments as it much simpler to avoid contact with other people in rural areas, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Sunday.

"We must think of new things, new variants of how to welcome clients. We can no longer be as polite as to come and greet people with a handshake to then show them what is located where, but it has taught us how to do things differently. And the new trend may perhaps be that you first point with your finger: 'The house is there, everything is prepared for you, come and stay,'" said Alar Johanson, manager of the Tindioru tourism farm.

Accommodation establishments offer clients the option of private saunas and kitchens where they can prepare their own food. "We offer clients a kitchen with all necessary accessories and grocery stores are always open. If our clients come, they know that they should take their own food and can prepare it here. Again, avoiding any contacts," Johanson explained.

The holiday center at Taevaskoja has gone through a renovation phase, constructing kitchen corners for all rooms. "We have created kitchens in every house. There are a total of four kitchens in the center the client can use which we have never had. We have offered full-service packages to clients. Clients can make their own food. We are accommodating clients by floors because we cannot put strangers together for comfort reasons. Moving around on your floor maskless allows you to feel like you are at home and distanced, with separate entries and private conditions," said center manager Triinu Vähi.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

