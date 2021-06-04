55,000 passengers used Tallinn Airport in May

Travellers at Tallinn Airport. Source: Sander Koit / ERR
Almost 55,000 passengers used Tallinn Airport in May which is the highest number for nine months. Flights were 46 percent full on average.

Eero Pärgmäe, the commercial manager of Tallinn Airport, said demand for travel has built up and tickets are selling well.

"Vaccination, of course, plays a very important role in the recovery of travel, and vaccine passports and other possible solutions that facilitate cross-border movement will become important," he said.

In May, flights to Paphos (Ryanair), Paris and Munich (airBaltic), Athens (Aegean Airlines) and Kharkiv (Wizzair) were added to the flight schedule. Nyxair started flying to Helsinki three times a week with a 34-seat aircraft and there were also flights chartered by holiday companies.

In total, there were regular flights to 24 different destinations in May and 1,881 fights operated, an average of 60 landings and take-offs a day. 

Since January, 185,581 passengers have passed through the airport and 7,301 flights have taken place.

Editor: Helen Wright

