Several major events going ahead in capital through summer

Pirita Convent, venue of the annual Birgitta Festival. Source: Jennifer Boyer/commons.wikimedia
With the easing of coronavirus restrictions through May and June, Tallinn will be the scene of several major summer festivals, including July's 'Medieval days' and the annual Birgitta music festival in August, the city government says.

While the Tall Ships race has been cancelled for this year, July also brings a maritime festival, in part to compensate, while the regular Old Town Days are set to go ahead in August as well.

Medieval Days July 7-11

These events aim to recreate Tallinn in its late-Medieval Hanseatic hay-day, with an olde worlde-style market in Raekoja plats, replete with merchants, craftsmen, musicians, entertainers and others vying for attention with a mock-Medieval village to be installed by the Niguliste Church, also in the old town.

The event is to be opened by a procession; more information is here.

Maritime Festival July 16-18

Tallinn actually boasts five individual harbors, all of which will be put to use in hosting large sailing vessels of the type that would have taken to the open seas for the now-cancelled Tall Ships regatta.

The event covers the ferry terminal are, the Kalaranna quarter and the Pataeri, seaplane harbor museum and Noblessner districts, with refreshments, markets and a sea taxi all to be laid on to provide sustenance and ferrying between the different locations.

Two other Baltic port cities – Szczecin, Poland and Klaipeda, Lithuania are running similar events in conjunction with Tallinn's, the city government says.

More here.

Birgitta Festival August 6-14

The annual festival in the shadows of the Pirita Convent sees Puccini's "Sister Angelica" getting an airing, as well as the more familiar "Aida" (Giuseppe Verdi), and "Jegveni Onegin" (Pyotr Tchaikovsky) performed.

Ballet from Ivan Vassiliev, one of the most famous contemporary ballet artists in Russia, will beset to  Igor Stravinsky and of Mozart, with most of the troupe being performers firm the world-famous Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, and the Mikhailovsky Theatre in St. Petersburg.

More details are here.

Tallinn Old Town Days, August 12-15

This year's Old Town Days event is entitled "Stories and Legends" and will incorporate a concert program, thematic tours, a film program, architectural excursions, special programs in museums, distinct exhibitions, street theatre, children's area, folk culture area, and more, within the confines of Tallinn's evocative, chocolate-box, UNESCO-listed Old Town (Vanalinn).

A separate exhibition-concert, dedicated to the friendship between Tallinn and Helsinki, will also be held, the city government says.

More information on this event is here, and on Tallinn as a whole this summer, here.

More events in Tallinn during the summer are here.

--

