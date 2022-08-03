Daily: Estonian hay producer has eyes on Middle East and beyond

An Estonian company aspiring to become the largest animal feed exporter in the Baltic States is setting up a hay baler facility in Lihula, Pärnu County, regional daily Lääne Elu reports.

The company, Golden Fields Factory, says it intends to export hay as far afield as the Middle East and the Far East, with target countries including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Japan and South Korea, Lääne Elu reports (link in Estonian).

The baling factory will be set up on currently unused land near to Väike Lihula, while a local farmers' cooperative, Kevili, will harvest the hay to be transported to Golden Fields for compressing into commercial bales.

While the region is well-known for its production of hay, used as animal feed, the 700-800kg bales will then be exported to countries where animal feed is much more scarce than it is in Estonia and the surrounding countries.

The original Lääne Elu piece (in Estonian) is here.

Lääne Elu is an independent, regional daily covering western Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!