Daily: Estonian hay producer has eyes on Middle East and beyond

News
Hay bales (and crane - once heard, never forgotten) in an Estonian field (picture is illustrative).
Hay bales (and crane - once heard, never forgotten) in an Estonian field (picture is illustrative). Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Kaido Saar
News

An Estonian company aspiring to become the largest animal feed exporter in the Baltic States is setting up a hay baler facility in Lihula, Pärnu County, regional daily Lääne Elu reports.

The company, Golden Fields Factory, says it intends to export hay as far afield as the Middle East and the Far East, with target countries including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Japan and South Korea, Lääne Elu reports (link in Estonian).

The baling factory will be set up on currently unused land near to Väike Lihula, while a local farmers' cooperative, Kevili, will harvest the hay to be transported to Golden Fields for compressing into commercial bales.

While the region is well-known for its production of hay, used as animal feed, the 700-800kg bales will then be exported to countries where animal feed is much more scarce than it is in Estonia and the surrounding countries.

The original Lääne Elu piece (in Estonian) is here.

Lääne Elu is an independent, regional daily covering western Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:16

Photos: Crowd gathers around Narva's Soviet tank monument Wednesday evening

21:29

Police investigating burning of excavator at Auvere Power Plant

18:52

Estonia's other two women tennis stars make headway in ITF competitions

18:34

Reinsalu in Kyiv: Winter is coming, rebuilding Ukraine must start now

18:26

Paide face Anderlecht in UEFA Conference League for shot at play-offs

18:01

Scientific Council chair: In race against COVID, vaccines are behind

17:39

Daily: Estonian hay producer has eyes on Middle East and beyond

17:21

Young dancers from around the world to take stage at Estonian ballet gala

17:05

Bench unveiled in Viljandi to commemorate Naiskodukaitse's first chairwoman

16:38

Weekly: Employers cannot bar their staff from holding other jobs

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.08

Security expert: We may see changes in course of war in Ukraine soon

09:34

Integration Foundation opens free Estonian language class registration

02.08

Five-year statistics: More Estonians returning to country than leaving

09:12

Census: 20 percent of Estonian residents have a master's degree

16:10

Estonia to discuss possible switch to European gauge with Latvia, Lithuania

10:42

Education minister: Dominance of Russian, English in schools needs revision

15:18

Alexela: New electricity price records expected every month this winter

02.08

Estonia legalizes migrant pushbacks at borders in emergencies

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: