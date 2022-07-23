300 venues across Estonia participating in Open Farm Day 2022

Tarto Farm in Palamuse Parish, Jõgeva County was one of over 230 farms and agricultural businesses to open their doors to visitors on Sunday, July 24.
Tarto Farm in Palamuse Parish, Jõgeva County was one of over 230 farms and agricultural businesses to open their doors to visitors on Sunday, July 24. Source: (Kalev Lilleorg)
Animals, plants and farming machinery will be on display across Estonia this weekend during the annual Open Farm Day.

Three hundred farms will take part in the event which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Each venue will run its own program showcasing what makes it special. A map of participants can be viewed here.

The event represents a great opportunity to discover how local food is grown and what modern farming and agriculture involve, organizers said.

Open Farm Day is organized by the Ministry of Rural Affairs, the Agricultural Research Centre, the Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce and the Central Union of Estonian Farmers.

Editor: Helen Wright

