Kadarbiku Farm's Veiko Pak named Estonia's 2022 Farmer of the Year

News
Farmer of the Year Award 2022.
Open gallery
7 photos
News

The 2022 Farmer of the Year Award was given to Veiko Pak of Kadarbiku Farm, located in Tuula Village of the Saue Municipality in Harju County. Consumers are most familiar with Kadarbiku homegrown vegetable juices and smoothies.

Veiko Pak, the owner of Kadarbiku Vegetable Farm, runs a vegetable farming and processing business that has been in operation for three decades.

Veiko's farther Ants did not inherit post-Soviet sovkhoz land, but began his business on three hectares of ground from scratch.

"My father put us in the spotlight. He was eager to begin this vegetable growing business, and it was a natural development from there - our help was needed, so my brother and I stayed," Pak said.

Kadarbiku farm is now primarily known as a producer of vegetable juices and smoothies. There is already a third generation working there. Only Ants was an agronomist; the others had never studied agriculture before.

"It didn't happen by accident and it wasn't exactly planned, but I've gotten into the family business," Lisli Pak, the purchasing manager of Kadarbiku Vegetables, said.

The the bronze sower award is a homage not just to Veiko's labor, but also to the entire Pak family, who have devoted the previous three decades to the cultivation and production of vegetables.

"It is because of them that people in Estonia have learned to drink carrot juice," Roomet Sõrmus, the chair of the Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce (EPKK), said.

The company employs 70 locals in Kadarbiku year-round and a few dozen seasonal workers during the summer season.

They have today 250 hectors of own arable land and about 700 hectors of land in use for growing carrots, cabbages, beetroot and other summer vegetables.

Estonian farmers are far away from the so-called Vargamäe troubles, described by Anton Hansen Tammsaare, the late 19th century author, as a never-ending struggle of farmers with the soil in harsh living conditions, untamed nature and vindictive neighbors.

However, even in 1990s when Ants started his business life was very different. "In 1995, when we arrived at the Keila station, we hired 100 people instantly due to the lack of available work. Everyone nowadays has a job, a career and social security," Veiko Pak said.

This year's bronze sower is in Kadarbik now. It took some time, but it finally arrived. "At first Ants applied for the bronze sower, then Ville did, and finally it arrived in our house," Veiko Pak said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:36

Storage levels have major impact on actual gas prices

15:49

Reinsalu to Stoltenberg: Quick progress reinforcing NATO deterrence crucial

15:43

Kadarbiku Farm's Veiko Pak named Estonia's 2022 Farmer of the Year

14:51

Eesti Gaas to reduce natural gas prices by €1 in December

14:47

Air pollution a matter of life and death

14:31

Fish conservation volunteer: 'Let's do this for a better environment'

13:30

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

13:09

Bank of Estonia: Bankcard use up at home, abroad in third quarter

12:40

Tallinn to reconcile cyclists and pedestrians by rebuilding main crossroads

12:16

Estonian TSO: Renewables account for nearly third of Q3 energy consumption

Watch again

Most Read articles

22.10

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

24.10

Estonians' life expectancy reached a record low last year

24.10

Natural gas prices set to fall to lowest levels since June

25.10

Paper: Gulf of Finland explosions could have been Russian depth charges

25.10

Tallink MyStar expected to start operating in late November

25.10

France does not yet support special tribunal for Russian crimes in Ukraine

25.10

Rising prices start cutting into Estonians' savings

25.10

Pesticides banned in Estonia for decades detected in surface, groundwater

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: