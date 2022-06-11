State issues €11.7 in aid to farmers hit by effects of Ukraine war

Pork farming is in line for the largest chunk of the €11.7 million aid.
The state has issued €11.7 million in support for the farming sector, aimed at mitigating the economic affects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Minister of Rural Affairs Urmas Kruuse (Refrorm), who signed off on the aid package, said: "Extraordinary support is highly necessary for producers in these difficult times."

"Due to the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, the prices of agricultural produce has risen significantly slower than the prices of inputs," he went on.

"The government's decision to lower the excise duty rate on specially labeled diesel to a minimum level by the end of the year will also help alleviate the pressure on the rise in prices of manufactured products," the minister added, referring to derv or similar – diesel sold only to the agricultural sector.

The support will total €11.7 million, with the Estonian state providing €9.1 million of that, ERR reports.

The pig farming sector will receive the largest component of the total at €4.5 million, followed by €2.51 million to the dairy sector.

Other significant recipients include arable vegetables and fruit grown in greenhouses (€1.58 million), beef production (€2 million), €0.6 million to sheep ang goat farmers and €0.36 million for poultry farming.

All of the above are the agricultural sectors hit hardest by the conflict, the ministry says.

Eligible applicants can enter their requests in the week June 29 to July 6 via the Agricultural Registers and Information Board (PRIA) e-service environment, while the support will be paid out no later than year-end.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

