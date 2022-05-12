Rural affairs minister releases secretary-general from office

News
Tiina Saron.
Tiina Saron. Source: OSKA Kutsekoda
News

Minister of Rural Affairs Urmas Kruuse (Reform) has released the ministry's secretary-general, Tiina Saron, from her post, agricultural weekly Maaleht reports.

Kruuse told the weekly (link in Estonian) that the cooperation had not been working.

The minister proposed Saron's release for this Friday, May 13.

He has also proposed current deputy undersecretary for farming and rural affairs Marko Gorban as Saron's replacement, pending a cabinet decision on the matter.

Kruuse noted in a written comment to Maaleht that under the terms of the Civil Service Act, a secretary-general can be released from their post if and when, in the minister's opinion, cooperation between the two parties is not functioning.

He wrote: "In my opinion, our cooperation has not been working and I have proposed the government release Tiina Saron from her post."

"Our visions and understanding differ on how to manage the Ministry of Rural Affairs' institutions and area of governance, on a day-to-day basis, and how to organize the work of teams whose roles are extremely important in ensuring security of food supply in Estonia and promoting life in rural areas."

The new civil servant is to be appointed in conjunction with the top management selection committee.

Tiina Saron started her work in the post on January 9 2020. She replaced long-serving secretary-general and current Mayor of Viimsi lllar Lemetti, who had been released from office in late 2019, also on the grounds of non-cooperation and in the wake of several scandals which had engulfed the ministry at the time.

Urmas Kruuse became minister a year later, with the change in government and accession to office of the Reform-Center coalition.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:41

PM: NATO proposals for ramping up defense not enough for Estonia

16:02

SDE leader: Party is not a stop-gap coalition option ahead of elections

15:52

Kaia Kanepi through to Paris quarter-finals

15:16

Social Insurance Board back in charge of accepting refugees to Estonia

15:11

Ratas: It is the prime minister's words which are ending the coalition

15:09

Kallas: Man up and bring a motion of no confidence against me

14:59

Administration to postpone nearly 50 planned road construction projects

14:45

Center presents family benefits bill together with opposition

14:28

Rural affairs minister releases secretary-general from office

13:55

Volunteer groups in Narva helping Ukrainian refugees in transit

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

11.05

In 'historic first,' Reykjavik names streets after Baltic countries

10.05

Police: May 9 celebrations have been largely peaceful in Estonia

10:39

Finland to apply for NATO membership 'without delay'

10:35

Death rate, immigration at highest levels in Estonia for several years

10.05

Expert: Macron's latest Europe offer a no go for either Ukraine or Estonia

10.05

Study: Estonia's coronavirus wave receding slowly

11.05

Over 37,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled to Estonia

15:09

Kallas: Man up and bring a motion of no confidence against me

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: