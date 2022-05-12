Rural affairs minister releases secretary-general from office

Minister of Rural Affairs Urmas Kruuse (Reform) has released the ministry's secretary-general, Tiina Saron, from her post, agricultural weekly Maaleht reports.

Kruuse told the weekly (link in Estonian) that the cooperation had not been working.

The minister proposed Saron's release for this Friday, May 13.

He has also proposed current deputy undersecretary for farming and rural affairs Marko Gorban as Saron's replacement, pending a cabinet decision on the matter.

Kruuse noted in a written comment to Maaleht that under the terms of the Civil Service Act, a secretary-general can be released from their post if and when, in the minister's opinion, cooperation between the two parties is not functioning.

He wrote: "In my opinion, our cooperation has not been working and I have proposed the government release Tiina Saron from her post."

"Our visions and understanding differ on how to manage the Ministry of Rural Affairs' institutions and area of governance, on a day-to-day basis, and how to organize the work of teams whose roles are extremely important in ensuring security of food supply in Estonia and promoting life in rural areas."

The new civil servant is to be appointed in conjunction with the top management selection committee.

Tiina Saron started her work in the post on January 9 2020. She replaced long-serving secretary-general and current Mayor of Viimsi lllar Lemetti, who had been released from office in late 2019, also on the grounds of non-cooperation and in the wake of several scandals which had engulfed the ministry at the time.

Urmas Kruuse became minister a year later, with the change in government and accession to office of the Reform-Center coalition.

--

