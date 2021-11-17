Illar Lemetti confirmed as Viimsi mayor

Illar Lemetti (Reform) has been confirmed as municipal mayor of Viimsi. Lemetti is returning to the post, which he had held since January 2020.

Lemetti picked up 18 votes on the 21-seat chamber, meaning five opposition councilors also voted for him at a secret ballot Tuesday.

Former Postimees editor-in-chief Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) is council chair LINk, while deputy mayors – properly speaking deputy elders (Estonian: Abivallavanem) are Marju Aolaid (Isamaa), Alar Mik (Reform), Nikolai Bentsler (Eesti 200) and Katriin Markkii (Vali Viimsi, an electoral alliance). All bar Aolaid are newcomers to office at the municipal chambers in the prosperous Tallinn commuter town.

Readers may remember Lemetti from his time as rural affairs ministry secretary general, a role he was released from in November 2019 following several scandals which engulfed the ministry during the era of Mart Järvik (EKRE). Seemingly caught in the cross-fire, the head of state at the time, Kersti Kaljulaid, issued an apology to Lemetti at the time.

A few municipalities need to still finalize their coalition agreements after the October 17 local election.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!