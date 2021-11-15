SDE board member: Party to announce Tallinn leaders on Monday

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) on Monday will choose their leaders for Tallinn City Council, party board member Riina Sikkut said.

"It will be clear on Monday evening. On Monday morning, the Tallinn region board will meet and decide who will be the deputy mayor, chairman of the council and head of the district. All in all, we have five positions with the coalition agreement," Sikkut said on ETV's morning show "Terevisioon".

While the Center Party was ready to announce its city leaders last Tuesday, SDE has taken longer to decide.

Center has been in power in Tallinn for over 15 years and already has many people in key positions, but SDE has not so it has taken longer to select candidates.

"Different names have been discussed, but filling these positions is a bit difficult. There's an understanding that there's a queue and we will fill the places immediately. But the Social Democrats also slept during the night, had breakfast with their families, watched the morning program and have gone to work. People already have jobs. And we also can't ignore the fact that these positions require competence," Sikkut said.

She added the Social Democrats are satisfied with the deputy mayoral areas they have received from the coalition negotiations because they meet the party's priorities in Tallinn.

"The Center Party has been leading the city for a long time and they definitely have a certain competence in it. At the same time, fresh visions and new ideas are necessary for doing something differently. We are the ones initiating change. We're satisfied with the distribution of the positions, we got three of the seven deputy mayor positions," Sikkut said.

Tallinn's city council has 79 seats and the Center Party won 38 in the recent local elections. They chose SDE as a coalition partner to gain a majority. The party has six seats.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!