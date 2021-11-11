Social Democrats to figure out Tallinn city council members next week

After reaching a coalition agreement with Center Party in Tallinn, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) is deciding on who will take up positions as deputy mayors of Tallinn, the city council chairman and Nõmme district mayor.

SDE Tallinn region chairman Raimond Kaljulaid told ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" that discussions are ongoing and names will be published next week.

As of the coalition agreement with Center, SDE will get three of the seven deputy mayor seats, the seat of the city council chairman and the post of Nõmme district mayor. The deputy mayors will be responsible for entrepreneurship, culture and urban planning.

"The most important thing is for these people to be competent in their sectors. They have to have good leadership skills and be team players," Kaljulaid said.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" asked Kaljulaid if current party chairman (to be replaced next year - ed) Indrek Saar, who ran in Nõmme in the local elections, could become the district mayor.

"We cannot speak of specific names, specific people. What is valid for Indrek Saar is that he is the party chairman, a member of the Riigikogu and an experienced politician," Kaljulaid said.

Center won 45.2 percent of the votes and 38 seats of the 79-member city council. Reform won 15 council seats, EKRE won eight, Eesti 200 won seven seats, the Social Democratic Party won six and Isamaa five seats. This is the first time in four election cycles that Center has not taken at least 40 seats, or the absolute majority.

SDE and Center signed their coalition agreement on Tuesday.

