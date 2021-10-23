Social Democrats to start coalition talks with Center in Tallinn

The Social Democrats' board and Tallinn faction agreed on Friday to accept the Center Party's proposal to start coalition negotiations.

Raimond Kaljulaid, leader of the party's Tallinn faction, said the party only wants to participate in the city government if it is possible to implement its promises effectively.

"We have emphasized from the outset that we want to stand up for our promises [...] and this can best be done by participating in the governance of the city. The opposition has far fewer opportunities to do so," he said.

Party chairman Indrek Saar said it is important for the party that Tallinn is a caring and modern city.

"The Nordic capitals are certainly an example for us here, especially in solving mobility issues, ensuring accessibility and taking everyone into account. We also value environmental issues and consider it important to take climate policy goals into account when managing the city," said Saar.

Kaljulaid, Saar, Riina Sikkut, Jevgeni Ossinovski and Maris Sild will make up the SDE negotiation team. Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart will lead things from Center's side.

Discussions will start on Monday.

The Center Party won 38 seats at Sunday's elections but needed 40 for a majority on the 79-seat council. It was the first time in over 15 years that the party did not win a majority in the capital. SDE won six seats.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!