Reform to have sole power in Rae municipality

The Reform Party will govern the Rae municipality, just outside Tallinn, alone, the party has announced. Reform won an absolute majority at the October 17 local elections, in the affluent commuter belt district.

Madis Sarik, Reform's mayoral candidate in Rae, said that the municipality required special treatment, due to its dynamic and go-ahead qualities, as well as its being home to a large number of young professionals and their families, and the fact that it is fast growing in population and experiencing pressures as a result.

Sarik said: "Rae parish is like the top child in the class, the one who develops quicker than the others, but who then has to deal with different problems, which the others have not yet encountered."

"The greatest blessing for our district is its young families, who need kindergarten places but we also have to take into account an arising demographic hole and as a result at present use the municipality funds, not for encasing the municipality in concrete, but instead possibilities for a 'modular' kindergarten," he continued.

"The next educational step will be to bring to the municipality significant easing with the Rae state high school in Jüri, something long-awaited by Rae residents," he continued, referring to an under-construction school.

Mart Võrklaev, Reform's Rae branch chair and also an MP and chair of the party's Riigikogu group, said that there was no reason to enter into coalition with any other party or councilor.

He said: "We met with all the representatives from the lists elected to the council, and found that we were the most effective, because we have the best program in developing the municipality, plus a team with fresh ideas, who also have the ambition to do things," adding that lengthy negotiations had preceded this decision.

"It is a cooperation between creators both new and old, the latter of whom have plenty of experience and knowledge, which will help the rural municipality government to reach a new level," he went on.

Sarik noted that the municipality, as the fastest growing of its kind in the country, requires a forward-thinking perspective in matching the population growth rate and planning development to meet that.

At the same time, the Reform-led government is open to suggestions and proposals from councilors from all parties, if these benefit the life of the district.

In addition to Sarik as mayoral candidate, Reform's deputy mayoral candidates in Rae are Tanel Tammela, Bärbel Salumäe and Anna Õuekallas.

Appointments, and the council's first sitting, await official confirmation of the election results, due in early November.

Rae municipality is also the site of a yet-to-open Ikea outlet.

